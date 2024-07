Girlfriend 18 years older gave up against Ried ace

"Maybe I'll win when I'm 50"

"Of course we know each other very well," said Koller, who skillfully "tormented" her 41-year-old opponent on court. "I'd already had pain in my foot in the six matches before and played with painkillers. Arabella played cleverly, one stop ball after the other," said Stummer, who then had to retire at 1:6, 6:1, 3:4. "Maybe I'll win the title one day when I'm 50," sighed the tennis mom, while Koller had "mixed feelings" about her friend's defeat