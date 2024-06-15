Vorteilswelt
Hail on Wednesday?

Tyrol: Summer with thunderstorms follows cold weather

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 07:00

The thermometer is finally climbing again in Tyrol. However, the weather situation is unstable until the middle of the coming week. The Ubimet meteorologist warns of heavy rain. There could also be hail on Wednesday!

comment0 Kommentare

Anyone who stepped outside their front door over the past few days might have thought that late fall was already approaching. However, the so-called sheep cold is over as of today, Saturday. "Temperatures will range between 16 and 21 degrees," says Ubimet meteorologist Martin Templin.

In the morning, the sun should set the tone, "later it will become cloudy and rain showers are to be expected. In the evening, there will be more showers and thunderstorms from Italy."

Zitat Icon

As the ground is still saturated from the rain of recent weeks, flooding may occur again.

Ubimet-Meteorologe Martin Templin

Heavy rain on Monday afternoon
It will be even warmer on Sunday with 19 to 24 degrees. According to the expert, "it will be unsettled with a mix of sun and clouds". Showers and thunderstorms are possible again.

Caution is advised for Monday: although it should still be friendly in the morning, Templin is forecasting heavy rain in the afternoon. "As the ground is still saturated from the rain of recent weeks, flooding may occur again." Temperatures at the start of the week will range between 23 and 26 degrees.

(Bild: Christian Schulter)
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Hail and heavy rain possible on Wednesday
The 30-degree mark could be broken on Tuesday. "As things stand, I'm expecting heat thunderstorms," says the meteorologist. The days after that are still uncertain. "On Wednesday, it should be over 30 degrees again in the valleys. Thunderstorms are possible and if they do, then probably with hail and heavy rain."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
