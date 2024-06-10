Germans scolded after “scandalous scene” in Paris

No Hawk-Eye

In the end, Alcaraz got his service game through after all. Bad luck for Zverev - unlike at the other major tournaments, the Hawk-Eye is not used at the French Open. "At the end of the day, of course, it makes a huge difference whether you're 1:3 down in the fifth set or 2:2 and then the match is open again. But it is what it is. Umpires are only human - and they make mistakes," says Zverev, who also emphasizes: "In situations like this, you hope that there are no mistakes."