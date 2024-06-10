Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

French Open final

Germans scolded after “scandalous scene” in Paris

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 14:41

"Scandalous scene in Zverev drama" - that's the bold headline in the German newspaper "Bild". A bad decision by chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein in the French Open final causes anger among our neighbors.

comment0 Kommentare

What a thriller of a final! Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev played world-class tennis on Sunday, with the Spaniard coming out on top in five sets to win his first title at the French Open. Zverev, on the other hand, still has to wait for his first Grand Slam triumph. An umpire's decision after the final provided plenty to talk about.

"This scene raises questions", writes the German newspaper "Bild" and even speaks of a "scandal". At 1:2 from Zverev's point of view in the fifth set, the German earned two break points. Alcaraz showed nerves of steel and hit his second serve just wide. But chair umpire Lichtenstein corrected the line judge's out call. A wrong decision - as TV pictures show, the Spaniard's second serve was two millimeters out of bounds.

No Hawk-Eye
In the end, Alcaraz got his service game through after all. Bad luck for Zverev - unlike at the other major tournaments, the Hawk-Eye is not used at the French Open. "At the end of the day, of course, it makes a huge difference whether you're 1:3 down in the fifth set or 2:2 and then the match is open again. But it is what it is. Umpires are only human - and they make mistakes," says Zverev, who also emphasizes: "In situations like this, you hope that there are no mistakes."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf