Shepherd dog beaten
Animal cruelty trial after argument while “going for a walk”
A 29-year-old local man had to answer to the Innsbruck Regional Court on Tuesday. The charge: he allegedly punched a strange dog several times. Was it criminal cruelty to animals?
The incident took place in Innsbruck in February of this year. The accused was walking his dog there when suddenly an unleashed German shepherd "shot at him", as he described it vividly and noticeably upset during the trial. "The dog then bit both me and my dog," he explained.
Defendant ran after the couple
What happened next, however, remained partially unclear. "I ran after the dog owner and her male companion and wanted their names," said the man, who repeatedly described himself as "very fond of animals". Under no circumstances did he then hit their dog on the head and in the face with his fist, as accused. "That is simply a lie," he said succinctly.
Witnesses: "He hit the dog with his fists"
The people questioned as witnesses, who were out and about with the "opposing" dog, saw things completely differently. "He pulled my dog to the ground by the chain and then hit the dog viciously and violently," said the dog owner. The man who accompanied her at the time described the incident in a similar way: "He repeatedly hit the dog with his fists".
For animal cruelty, the blows would have to have the intensity of crude mistreatment
Der Richter zur Begründung des Freispruchs
Acquittal, as no "crude mistreatment"
Judge Michael Böhler largely believed the witnesses. "It probably happened in one way or another," he said. However, it was also the case that the punches were by no means so violent that they constituted cruelty to animals. "For that to be the case, the blows would have to have the intensity of crude mistreatment". He therefore acquitted the man - not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.