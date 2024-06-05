Animal cruelty trial after argument while “going for a walk”

Acquittal, as no "crude mistreatment"

Judge Michael Böhler largely believed the witnesses. "It probably happened in one way or another," he said. However, it was also the case that the punches were by no means so violent that they constituted cruelty to animals. "For that to be the case, the blows would have to have the intensity of crude mistreatment". He therefore acquitted the man - not legally binding.