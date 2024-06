Austria’s boxers will not be at the Olympics in Paris

Hagag went into the duel with El-Aissaou with a head-to-head of 1:2, and was quite offensive. The 24-year-old also won the first of three rounds, but his Iberian opponent was slightly ahead after the second. In the final round, the Upper Austrian placed some good punches, but after an attack he suffered a counterattack and had to go down briefly. Hagag was unable to make up the resulting points deficit. Only one of the five judges ultimately had the super heavyweight ahead.