After Posch scandal: now embarrassment for the French!

Athletes are the ones who suffer

The ones who suffer - as in the case of Posch - are of course always the athletes. No wonder the FFA is being torn to shreds in the French media. Azzedine Habz was one of the medal hopes. With a world-class 1500m time of 3:29.26, achieved in Oslo last year, he qualified directly for the European Championships. Now the "Road to Rome" states succinctly: "Not entered". Actually a reason for dismissal for the employee concerned.