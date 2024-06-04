"Krone" one-dish menu
Hut classics: cheese dumplings for at home
Every week we present you with a dish - simply prepared and with just a few ingredients. The video is also available on our social media channels to make it even easier to cook. On the menu this week: cheese dumplings.
Quick, easy and inexpensive too! This week, Aelium chef Christoph Vogler shows you how to make cheese dumplings. A delicious dish after a sporty hike.
For the dumplings, you need 60 g butter and a whole onion, which you chop into cubes and sauté in the butter. Pour in the milk and bring to the boil. Meanwhile, Vogler adds two whole eggs to the bread cubes and refines it with chives and parsley. The top chef seasons the whole thing with salt, nutmeg and black pepper.
Spicy cheese for gourmets
Now add the milk and onion. Very important: cheese! "It should be strong," emphasizes Vogler. The mixture is firmly kneaded together and then placed in the fridge for around half an hour.
"The mixture has set wonderfully," says Vogler, visibly satisfied. To shape the dumplings, the chef moistens his hands - this makes it easier to form them into balls. "Then I press them into loaves in the pan," explains Vogler. Fry the cheese dumplings until golden brown and place in the oven for around ten minutes.
Serve the cheese dumplings with a hearty beef soup - and the classic mountain hut dish is ready. Enjoy your meal!
You can also find more "Krone" recipes at: www.krone.at/rezept-der-woche
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
