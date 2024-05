“His greatest strength is his absolute composure”

"I was close to tears because an absolute childhood dream had come true for him," Linda Lawal recalls the first call-up of her brother Tobias to the ÖFB in November 2023. Seven months later, he will be on the list again when team boss Ralf Rangnick presents the ÖFB squad today. The EURO is set to be the provisional crowning glory for the goalkeeper, who was named LASK's number one around a year ago and has since shone not only in the Europa League against Liverpool.