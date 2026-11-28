Filmed Without Anyone Noticing
Ban Confirmed! AI Glasses Are Being Banned from Schools
The glasses might be recording—but no one can prove it. This became a problem at a Vienna high school: A student was allowed to return to class wearing smart glasses despite a school ban. Now Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr has ordered a nationwide ban.
Classmates fear being filmed in the restroom; some no longer want to give presentations. Teachers feel powerless. AI glasses have drastically changed everyday school life. Legally, however, wearing such “smart glasses” in schools has been permitted so far, as the Federal Administrative Court ruled in a case involving a Vienna high school.
In that case, a student wore smart glasses in class despite a ban. The school suspended him several times and eventually expelled him. But the Federal Administrative Court overturned the expulsion. The crux of the matter: There was no evidence that the student had actually taken any recordings. The mere possibility was not sufficient grounds for expulsion.
Now policymakers are taking action. After State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Pröll proposed abroader tiered model for AI glasses in October—a ban in sensitive areas; wearing them but no filming in museums, movie theaters, and theaters; recording in public spaces only with a visible indicator—Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr is now following up.
Similar recording devices will also be banned
“Smart glasses have no place in our schools,” the NEOS minister clarifies. No one should have to fear being filmed or eavesdropped on without their knowledge. That is why Wiederkehr is enacting a nationwide ban for all grade levels starting in the summer semester of 2027. AI glasses and comparable recording devices worn close to the body will then no longer be permitted in Austria’s schools.
This applies to both students and teachers! Because: “School must be a safe space where children, teenagers, and teachers can feel secure. Smart glasses enable covert recording and thus constitute a significant invasion of privacy,” said Wiederkehr. Medical vision aids and assistive devices necessary due to a disability are exempt.
Ban via Regulation Based on School Regulations
Similar to the Austria-wide cell phone ban through the 8th grade, the ban is set to take effect in 2024 via a regulation based on the school code. At the same time, Wiederkehr is also examining whether schools can be given more opportunities in the future to “make multi-day school events, such as ski trips or project weeks, completely cell phone-free.”
But pressure on AI glasses manufacturers is also mounting internationally. In the Netherlands, consumer protection and digital rights groups want to stop the sale of Meta’s smart glasses. They accuse the company of enabling covert recordings. A court is expected to rule by December 24 at the latest.
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