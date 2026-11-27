“But I wasn’t in any pain”

“You get impatient and just want your bone to heal! But I strictly stuck to what I was allowed to do and what I wasn’t. As a result, I had very little pain—especially since forcing anything wouldn’t have helped!” But training is back on the agenda as of now: leg and jump conditioning twice a week, plus running drills, and she’s already climbing three times a week—albeit in a limited capacity. “But these are big steps forward, and I’m not feeling any pressure!”