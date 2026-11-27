Nine months after surgery:
Climbing star is happy: The bone has healed!
Nine long months after Franziska Sterrer underwent surgery to cut her hip bone, it has finally healed. This means the climbing ace from Vöcklabruck can resume training, but she doesn’t want to put any pressure on herself after such a long break.
There are still a few days left until Christmas, but for Franziska Sterrer from Vöcklabruck, she’s already received what’s probably the best gift of all. Back in February, the climbing ace underwent surgery to cut her hip bone due to damaged cartilage. Nine months later, during a follow-up appointment in Vienna, she finally received the good news: the bone has fully healed!
“I was already nervous before the checkup. When the doctor said that everything had fused back together firmly and completely, a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. It’s hard to put into words—my body managed to repair the bone in my hip joint in just nine months,” says the 28-year-old, who also made an emotional stopover with her parents in Upper Austria on her way home to Innsbruck; they’ve often been a source of important support.
First Steps After 63 Days
“When the bone still hadn’t healed by August, my mother encouraged me, telling me to take my time. Also to keep working on my mobility until then,” says the athlete from the Energie AG Sportfamilie. Even though it wasn’t always easy, she wasn’t able to take her first steps until about 63 days later.
“But I wasn’t in any pain”
“You get impatient and just want your bone to heal! But I strictly stuck to what I was allowed to do and what I wasn’t. As a result, I had very little pain—especially since forcing anything wouldn’t have helped!” But training is back on the agenda as of now: leg and jump conditioning twice a week, plus running drills, and she’s already climbing three times a week—albeit in a limited capacity. “But these are big steps forward, and I’m not feeling any pressure!”
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