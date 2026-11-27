Binder Expects Explanations from the Supervisory Board

Peter Binder, a member of the health care holding company’s supervisory board and the SPÖ’s health policy spokesperson, expressed his concern: “Without electricity and heating, it will not be possible to operate an MRI machine, for which an expansion is planned. I’m eager to hear the explanations and to see what cost developments we can still expect. I assume we’ll be informed by the Supervisory Board.”