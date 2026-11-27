RFP Suspended
No Funding for a New MRI Machine at Schärding Hospital?
As part of a major expansion project, Schärding Hospital is set to receive its own MRI machine. However, four calls for bids for the construction work have now been withdrawn due to “insufficient funds.” In response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the Upper Austrian Health Holding assures that the schedule will still be met.
The expansion plan for the hospital has been in place for some time and was presented by state policymakers under the title “Schärding Hospital 2025+”: The plan calls for consolidating outpatient clinics, adjusting bed capacity, expanding acute geriatric care, and creating palliative care beds. In Schärding, people have been waiting a long time to get started on this project, which also includes an extension to house the new MRI machine.
“Insufficient funds” cited as reason
Yet, of all things, problems have apparently now arisen with the bidding process. On the federal government’s procurement portal, a revocation notice is noted for four contracts pertaining to the hospital. A closer look at these publicly available documents reveals the reason: the text refers to a “decision by the procuring entity due to insufficient funds.” This affects the ventilation, heating, and cooling; plumbing; and electrical engineering systems.
I am eager to hear the explanations and to see what cost developments can still be expected.
Peter Binder, Aufsichtsrat der OÖG
Bild: Markus Wenzel
Binder Expects Explanations from the Supervisory Board
Peter Binder, a member of the health care holding company’s supervisory board and the SPÖ’s health policy spokesperson, expressed his concern: “Without electricity and heating, it will not be possible to operate an MRI machine, for which an expansion is planned. I’m eager to hear the explanations and to see what cost developments we can still expect. I assume we’ll be informed by the Supervisory Board.”
Healthcare Holding Sticks to Schedule
The Upper Austrian Healthcare Holding explains that the bids submitted by companies in the bidding process exceeded the previously budgeted amounts, which is why the cancellation was necessary. The start of construction in 2027 is therefore by no means in jeopardy, nor is the commissioning of the new MRI machine, which is scheduled for late 2027.
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