Schwärzler continued to play with the momentum of an underdog who had nothing to lose, delivering exactly what Melzer had likely expected: powerful serves, hard forehands, more power than Lukas Neumayer, and the occasional surprise. Even though not everything went his way, the 20-year-old was the better player in the early stages, conjuring up a second break point with a magnificent lob—which he then blasted out of bounds at what felt like 200 km/h. Even the Austrian fans, though outnumbered, did their best to support the player from Vorarlberg. Cheers rang out repeatedly through the megaphone, while the Spanish supporters remained relatively quiet.