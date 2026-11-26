Davis Cup in Bologna
Schwärzler Loses Match 1 Against Spain
Austria trails Spain 0-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Although Joel Schwärzler put up a strong fight against Daniel Merida early on in his debut, he ultimately fell to the world No. 42’s superior skill, losing 4-6, 4-6. Now Jurij Rodionov must defeat top-10 player Rafael Jodar to force a decisive doubles match. We’re covering the action live—see the live ticker below.
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His first Davis Cup appearance, and right away in the quarterfinals against Spain. It was only natural for Joel Schwärzler to feel nervous. The Vorarlberg native showed this during warm-ups when he hit several volleys clearly out of bounds. In the match, however, it was Daniel Mérida who showed nerves first. Thanks to Mérida’s four return errors, Schwärzler took a 1-0 lead and gained confidence. He played aggressively in his first return game and immediately earned a break point with several forehand winners, but was unable to convert it.
Schwärzler continued to play with the momentum of an underdog who had nothing to lose, delivering exactly what Melzer had likely expected: powerful serves, hard forehands, more power than Lukas Neumayer, and the occasional surprise. Even though not everything went his way, the 20-year-old was the better player in the early stages, conjuring up a second break point with a magnificent lob—which he then blasted out of bounds at what felt like 200 km/h. Even the Austrian fans, though outnumbered, did their best to support the player from Vorarlberg. Cheers rang out repeatedly through the megaphone, while the Spanish supporters remained relatively quiet.
Slowly, however, the balance of power shifted; Mérida found better tactical approaches and minimized his errors, while Schwärzler’s error rate remained high due to his risky play. And then the world No. 42 showed his class: He converted his first break point after a skillfully built rally to make it 5–4 and won the first set 6–4 after 40 minutes. A decisive factor was his serve: Schwärzler’s first serve was only 50 percent effective, while his opponent’s was 79 percent.
In the second set, Merida had finally found his rhythm and, with it, more confidence. Time and again, he drew Schwärzler into rallies in which he held a slight edge. From one such rally, he skillfully converted another break point to make it 3–2 with a backhand that caught the Austrian off guard.
Youngster Schwärzler battled Merida’s dominance until the very end, even fending off three match points in a row at 3–5. But in his return games during the second set, he simply couldn’t find his rhythm anymore. Thus, after 77 minutes, he lost the match 4–6, 4–6—a result that at least justified Merida’s decision to field David Ferrer. Now, however, Rafael Jodar must do the same.
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