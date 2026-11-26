Top Salaries for Executives
Here’s How Much the New High-Earning Executives at ORF Make
Who’s Going to Be a Millionaire? The salaries of the new ORF executives were finalized on Thursday. Despite the massive cost-cutting measures, they’re lower—but still princely.
After 27 years, the ORF—as reported—may soon be taking the TV show “Millionenshow” off the air. In the executive suite of the public broadcaster, however, the show with the millions continues anyway—albeit on the back burner. Yesterday, the ORF Foundation Board approved the salaries for the new leadership team.
Austerity Chief: As is well known, the leadership team is headed by Clemens Pig, who will take the ORF top job on January 1 and earn around 390,000 euros gross per year. He’ll thus be earning more than Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who makes 373,814 euros a year. Compared to his predecessor’s predecessor, Roland Weißmann, however, his salary represents a decrease. Weißmann earned 427,500 euros per year. Pig is thus—as announced—cutting costs even for himself by forgoing several bonuses.
One small downside: Even one level down, salaries remain high, though they are also lower than before. Bonuses for the regional directors are being eliminated. The four central directors—Silvia Lieb, Michael Krön, Angelika Simma-Wallinger, and Harald Kräuter—are set to earn between 250,000 and 270,000 euros per year going forward. Their contracts run for five years, with no bonuses and no cost-of-living adjustments. Their contracts will not take effect until January, that is, in the new year.
Opponents of the pay packages: The new contracts wereapproved without the consent of five of the 35 members of the foundation’s board. The two FPÖ representatives, Peter Westenthaler and Christoph Urtz, voted against authorizing Foundation Board Chair Heinz Lederer to conclude the contracts. Three other board members, presumed to be more to the left of the political center, are believed to have abstained from the vote.
Opposition Rages: Sharp criticism is coming from the ranks of the opposition. FPÖ media spokesperson Christian Hafenecker called the salaries “luxury pay.” His Green Party counterpart, Sigi Maurer, described the move as a “drastic cut” in light of the austerity program.
Frosty Outlook
In any case, the freezing outdoor temperatures on Thursday matched the mood at the ORF headquarters on Küniglberg. The last Foundation Board meeting of the year was also the last during Ingrid Thurnher’s interim tenure as Director General.
She is handing over the public broadcaster with a bleak outlook. For the year 2027, the ORF expects a deficit of 37 million euros. A restricted account funded with 40 million euros, intended to cover cost increases, is supposed to provide relief. In addition, up to 380 employees will have to leave by 2029
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