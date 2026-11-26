One small downside: Even one level down, salaries remain high, though they are also lower than before. Bonuses for the regional directors are being eliminated. The four central directors—Silvia Lieb, Michael Krön, Angelika Simma-Wallinger, and Harald Kräuter—are set to earn between 250,000 and 270,000 euros per year going forward. Their contracts run for five years, with no bonuses and no cost-of-living adjustments. Their contracts will not take effect until January, that is, in the new year.