The bill has arrived
Chancellor’s tour cost taxpayers 227,777 euros
158 euros per citizen in attendance: The Chancellor’s Office presents the bill for Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker’s (ÖVP) summer tour and immediately rubs it in the face of its NEOS coalition partner
The Chancellor’s Office took its time with the bill, but was quicker when it came to the comparison. Almost three months after the finale in Linz, the final bill for “Austria in Conversation” is in: 227,777 euros for nine evenings in nine federal states. The Chancellor’s Office has provided a price comparison that those at Minoritenplatz won’t be happy to read.
The Political Events
If you break down the total among the 1,445 participants, each one cost just under 158 euros. According to the Chancellor’s Office, the citizen forums on the security strategy organized by NEOS Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger cost around 3,544 euros per person. That’s 22 times as much. For the Climate Council organized by former Green Party Minister Leonore Gewessler, the cost was more than 20,000 euros—130 times as much.
For Meinl-Reisinger, this leaves a bitter aftertaste. In April, in a response to a parliamentary inquiry, she herself had compared her forum to the Climate Council and calculated that a single day of the Climate Council cost about as much as all the events of the Dialogue Forum combined. Now the ÖVP is doing the math the same way—only against her.
Where the money went
147,377 euros went toward logistics: security, room rental, transportation, catering, and, for four sessions, overnight accommodations. Moderation and preparation cost 59,400 euros. Vera Russwurm (five evenings) and Arabella Kiesbauer (four evenings) served as moderators. Opinion pollster Peter Hajek received 21,000 euros. Each evening, he selected up to 200 participants from the registrants, aiming for the most representative sample possible. The chancellor did not know the questions in advance.
The format was the same each time: a media event, followed by a two-hour public discussion, and then two hours of one-on-one conversations. The venues ranged from the House of Digitalization in Tulln to an elementary school in Schwarzenberg to JKU Linz. A total of 119 media representatives were in attendance.
The Gaps in the Financial Report
The 227,777 euros do not cover the entire cost. An accompanying “information initiative,” which included advertisements in print media, was funded through the current budget. The Chancellor’s Office does not disclose how much it cost. Nor is the working time of its own staff—who planned the tour and managed it on site—included in the calculation.
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