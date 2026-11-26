Five-Point Plan
Automatic Draft
Investigations are still ongoing against unknown perpetrators for aggravated property damage, which is alleged to have caused a technical malfunction at the Kleinmünchen substation in Linz early Monday morning. In response to the incident, Linz Netz has expanded its security measures with a five-point plan.
First, all security precautions—particularly at substations with open areas—will be reviewed once again, and fences will be reinforced if necessary, especially at the Kleinmünchen substation, officials said. A hole in the fence there had been discovered on Monday morning. A rock wrapped in wire is said to have been thrown at the substation.
More Video Surveillance
It was also announced that “video surveillance of the facilities will be further intensified” and that the use of lighting systems will be evaluated. In addition, in coordination with the police, there will be additional nighttime patrols conducted either by the company’s own staff or by contracted security firms. In addition, Linz Netz stated that there are plans to further develop existing “site security plans with a focus on hybrid threat scenarios.”
Investigations Are Being Conducted in All Directions
The disruption in the high-voltage grid occurred at 3:34 a.m. on Monday; power was restored by 4:24 a.m. A total of 20,000 households were briefly without power. Due to suspicions of serious damage to critical infrastructure, the State Office for National Security and Countering Extremism was brought in to assist with the investigation. On Thursday afternoon, police stated that the investigation was continuing in all directions.
Immediate Measures Demanded
Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (ÖVP) had already called for the city to take “immediate measures to protect critical infrastructure” in a press release early Thursday morning. He said it was “more than alarming that the power supply in Linz can apparently be severely disrupted by such simple means as a tampered stone.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.