Chaos Caused by Snowfall
Here’s what to do if you can’t make it to work
Overnight, heavy snow fell in many parts of Austria—which can turn your commute into a grueling ordeal or, in the worst case, make it completely impossible. The ÖGB explains what you need to keep in mind if you can’t make it to work on time—or at all—due to the weather.
In many places, the heavy snowfall has caused traffic problems: The A11 in Carinthia and the A2 and A9 in Styria are particularly affected. In Vienna, drivers are generally spending significantly more time on their commutes—there were traffic jams on the roads leading into the city this morning. Public transportation was also temporarily slowed down by the snow this morning. In Lower Austria, accidents brought traffic to a standstill.
Weather Can Be a Valid Reason for Absence from Work
“This is a valid reason for absence that justifies not showing up for work,” emphasizes ÖGB labor law expert Martin Müller. Nevertheless, employees have obligations in this situation that must be taken into account under all circumstances.
Being late due to weather is not grounds for termination
The rule is: Employees must do everything reasonably expected of them to reach the workplace on time. If that is not possible, the employer cannot use the tardiness or absence as grounds for termination.
Be sure to notify your employer
However, simply staying home isn’t an option, Müller clarifies: “In addition, the employer must be informed of the delay or inability to work.”
Childcare Takes Priority
If a preschool or school is closed due to heavy snowfall and no one else is available to provide care, the situation is clear, according to labor law expert Müller: “I can stay home during this time and take care of my child without having to take vacation or compensatory time off.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.