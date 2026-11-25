Nevertheless, plans are now being made without it. “We want to return additional sales tax revenue to households and businesses through a lower mineral oil tax. The margin cap will end at the end of November,” ÖVP Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer explained to the “Krone.” This, he said, provides planning certainty, especially for small gas stations. The reason for easing the cap is likely the recent drop in prices at the pumps. For diesel and gasoline, prices are back at—or in some cases below—two euros per liter. Nevertheless, memories of the volatile price trends—driven by global politics—are too fresh to trust that things will remain calm.