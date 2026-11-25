Less Relief
Gas Price Cap Set to Expire: Filling Up Will Get More Expensive
After a brief respite, tensions are set to rise again at the gas pumps. The federal government’s fuel price cap expires on Monday and, according to information from “Krone,” will not be extended in its current form but will instead be scaled back.
The final decision hasn’t been made yet, but the trend is already clear: The fuel price cap, which expires on Monday, is not expected to be extended in its current form during the last month of the year and will thus be phased out.
The cap kept inflation in check
According to “Krone” reports, the three governing parties are in agreement on this. In October, the mineral oil tax was reduced by 6.7 cents, and a margin cap of 3.5 cents per liter was introduced, which lowered the value-added tax and resulted in a total savings of 12.2 cents per liter. That amounted to six euros less when filling a 50-liter tank. According to economic researchers, this measure had an inflation-dampening effect.
Nevertheless, plans are now being made without it. “We want to return additional sales tax revenue to households and businesses through a lower mineral oil tax. The margin cap will end at the end of November,” ÖVP Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer explained to the “Krone.” This, he said, provides planning certainty, especially for small gas stations. The reason for easing the cap is likely the recent drop in prices at the pumps. For diesel and gasoline, prices are back at—or in some cases below—two euros per liter. Nevertheless, memories of the volatile price trends—driven by global politics—are too fresh to trust that things will remain calm.
A comparison with other European countries shows that the fuel price cap has helped keep costs at the gas station in check.
Wirtschaftsminister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP)
Therefore, the current price-reduction guarantee is to be extended in December and, at the request of the SPÖ, perhaps even enshrined in law beyond that.
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