Shocking figures!
One in ten workers dies before reaching retirement age!
A new study by the Chamber of Labor shows that those who earn low wages or do physically demanding work are significantly less likely to remain healthy until they reach retirement age at 65. Twelve percent of male workers even die before their well-deserved retirement. The Chamber of Labor (AK) is therefore issuing a strong warning against raising the retirement age to 67.
In Austria, whether someone even lives to see their 65th birthday while still able to work depends heavily on their income and occupation. This is the finding of a new study by OGM commissioned by the Chamber of Labor (AK), which analyzed real-world data from over 912,000 people. The result is clear: The lower the income, the higher the risk of dying before age 65 or being forced out of work due to illness.
The figures in detail: Workers are hit particularly hard
Thisis especially evident among men: In the top income decile, 89 percent are still able to work at age 65. In the lowest decile, the figure is only 68 percent. Among women, the gap is slightly smaller (89 percent versus 79 percent), but it is still clearly visible.
The situation is even more dramatic among blue-collar workers: 12 percent of male blue-collar workers die before their 65th birthday, and another 16 percent are unable to work by that point. Only 72 percent reach retirement age while still able to work. In the building construction sector, only 68 percent of men remain healthy and able to work.
Long-Term Unemployment as a Risk Factor
Another finding of the study concerns unemployment: Men between the ages of 40 and 45 who were continuously unemployed for more than a year face a massively increased risk. Nearly one in four of these men (23 percent) died before their 65th birthday—two and a half times as many as the average for all men.
Johannes Klotz, a study author from OGM, sums it up: “Our analysis reveals a clear social divide between men and women. Blue-collar workers are particularly hard hit, especially in physically demanding industries such as construction, the restaurant industry, cleaning, and temporary work. And long-term unemployment also drastically reduces their chances.”
AK Warns Against Higher Retirement Age
The Chamber of Labor sees the study’s findings as a clear message to policymakers: A blanket increase in the statutory retirement age from 65 to 67 ignores the realities of life. Wolfgang Panhölzl, head of the Social Security Department at the Vienna Chamber of Labor, criticizes: “Raising the retirement age from 65 to 67 lumps everyone together—construction workers, cleaning staff, and university professors alike.”
Panhölzl continues: “When 12 percent of male workers die before their 65th birthday and more than one in four do not reach that age in good health and able to work, a blanket increase is socially and politically unjustifiable.”
What the AK is calling for
Instead of a general increase in the retirement age, the AK proposes specific measures:
- A bonus-malus system for companies that holds businesses accountable for employing older people and keeping them healthy.
- More preventive measures in the workplace to reduce work-related illnesses.
- A consistent effort to combat long-term unemployment among older adults, for example through training and reintegration.
- Early retirement options without significant reductions in benefits for people in physically demanding occupations.
“If you want people to work longer, you need a genuine social policy that doesn’t treat everyone the same,” says Panhölzl. “It must make it possible to age healthily and hold employers accountable.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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