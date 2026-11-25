Advice from Lukashenko
Zelenskyy Should “Go to the Front with a Kalashnikov”
Alexander Lukashenko, the ruler of Russia’s vassal state Belarus, has offered Volodymyr Zelenskyy advice on how to end the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president should fly with him to Moscow for peace talks. If, however, he is not willing to negotiate, he should “go to the front lines with a Kalashnikov.”
“Volodya Zelenskyy and I could simply fly to Moscow. The two of us,” Lukashenko said, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Otherwise, he should continue fighting. However, the war must be ended. An agreement is possible. In an interview published Tuesday with the French magazine “Le Point,” Lukashenko offered to act as a guarantor of Zelenskyy’s safety.
Counter-invitation to Kyiv
Zelenskyy countered that Lukashenko could take Putin with him and fly to Kyiv together. “We also guarantee them a safe reception—after all, these are negotiations,” he said in a video posted on the Ukrainian portal “Novyny.”
The video was apparently recorded after a press conference between Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in the border region. Magyar had visited the Transcarpathian region.
We are at war; we cannot meet in Moscow, and we cannot meet in Kyiv
Wolodymyr Selenskyj
Bild: AFP/POOL/Isabel Infantes
Proposals for Zelenskyy Are “Unserious Matters”
Then Zelenskyy asked in a serious tone why Lukashenko was proposing “frivolous things.” “We are at war; we cannot meet in Moscow, we cannot meet in Kyiv,” said the Ukrainian leader. If someone says something like that, it simply cannot be taken seriously.
The Lukashenko interview on X:
Lukashenko sees Russia on the path to victory
Lukashenko also expressed his conviction that Russian forces had the upper hand on the battlefield. Although they were advancing slowly, he said, Putin was on the road to victory at the front. The Russian president has long been suggesting that Zelenskyy should come to Moscow for negotiations. The Ukrainian head of state rejects this.
Europe’s Last Dictator
Lukashenko, often described as Europe’s last dictator—he had himself photographed holding a Kalashnikov during the protests in Belarus in the summer of 2020—is considered Putin’s closest ally abroad.
During its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian army also advanced from Belarusian territory toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The advance failed, and Russian troops were forced to retreat.
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