A Bitter Champions League Night
The Scores! LASK’s defensive wall didn’t crumble until late
It was close and came late, but still: LASK was unable to secure a point against FK Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League due to a last-minute goal, ultimately losing 0–1! Here are the “Krone” ratings for the Linz team…
RATING KEY: 6 – World-class, 5 – Very strong, 4 – Strong, 3 – Average, 2 – Weak, 1 – Not his day, 0 – Played too briefly.
Lukas Jungwirth – 3
Had little to do aside from making a strong save on a free kick and was lucky the ball didn’t find the net when he came off his line (57th min). Powerless to prevent the goal.
Xavier Mbuyamba – 5
Started the game up front with a pass out of bounds, then became a defensive bulwark in front of the goal. Was only able to clear the ball behind the line on the 0–1 goal.
Joao Tornich – 5
Wore the captain’s armband before Horvath came on as a substitute. He absolutely lived up to his role as the defensive leader!
Miguel Freckleton – 4
The substitute for Andrade made a great impression and didn’t put a foot wrong.
Kasper Jörgensen – 3
Didn’t come close to his top performances against Lisbon and Bratislava.
Krystof Danek – 3
Tried hard, but had little impact on offense.
Robert Ljubicic – 3
Tried to inject some energy into the game, but his passing was often a bit sloppy.
Alessandro Schöpf – 2
The veteran was completely left out of the action. He was relieved when he was substituted (60').
Yvan Dibango – 3
Had a chance to take the lead (70th minute) but was on the wrong foot; otherwise, he tried hard. Handled all his defensive duties.
Christoph Lang – 2
Disciplined in his constant pressing against the ball. Offensively, however, he was uncharacteristically lackluster except for one play.
Samuel Adeniran – 2
Was completely out of the game.
Moses Usor – 3 Made little impact after coming on as a substitute and committed the unnecessary foul that led to the 0–1 goal.
Sascha Horvath – 4 Brought energy to the game immediately after coming on as a substitute.
Daniel Elfadli – 3
Helped out in the defensive line
Sasa Kalajdzic – 0
Melayro Bogarde – 0
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