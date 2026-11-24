Matthä to Take Over in 2027
From the Runway to the Tracks: Jäger to Become New ÖBB Chief
After the hearings comes the decision: According to information from “Krone,” Vienna Airport board member Julian Jäger was ranked first for the top job at ÖBB. Jäger’s move from the tarmac to the tracks is set to be finalized in December and completed in July 2027.
Everything has been on track since late Tuesday afternoon. Julian Jäger, currently still a member of the executive board at Vienna International Airport, will become the new head of Austria’s largest state-owned enterprise, ÖBB, starting in July 2027. One by one, the national candidates appeared yesterday for hearings with the railway executives.
With Matthä, an era is coming to an end
Discussions followed immediately afterward—and Jäger was ranked first. Of course, the transition isn’t quite finalized yet. Formally speaking, the personnel decision will not be sealed until the supervisory board meeting on December 9. Longtime CEO Andreas Matthä will remain in office until June 30, 2027. He succeeded the now-former Chancellor Christian Kern in 2016. Politically, the change is a sensitive issue.
The favorite was thwarted
Rumors about Jäger’s potential move had been circulating for weeks—as the “Krone” also reported. Now he has won the internal SPÖ contest against Silvia Angelo. Angelo is a member of the ÖBB Infrastructure Executive Board; she has repeatedly been mentioned as a potential SPÖ minister and was long considered the favorite for the position. However, Brigitte Ederer, Chair of the Supervisory Board of ÖBB-Holding AG, ultimately switched her support to Jäger. He is said to have scored points with his management experience; although money was not officially discussed yesterday, he will likely earn less. In terms of political influence, however, the position was still lucrative.
About the Person
Julian Jäger has a law degree. He started in the airport’s legal department, managed Malta International Airport, and returned to Vienna in 2011. Since then, the SPÖ-affiliated manager has led the airport alongside Günther Ofner, who is close to the ÖVP. The year 2025 set a record with 32.6 million passengers. Jäger earned 1.1 million euros last year, while the former ÖBB CEO, Andreas Matthä, earned 706,000 euros. Jäger is married and has two children.
As a result of the ÖBB reform, the passenger transport and Rail Cargo Austria divisions will be converted from stock corporations to limited liability companies (GmbHs), allowing the ÖBB holding company to issue direct instructions to them. Starting in July, Jäger will thus hold one of the most important positions in the country. After all, ÖBB employs some 46,000 staff members and 2,100 apprentices. In any case, a new CEO must now be found for the Schwechat Airport. Jäger’s contract there was actually set to run through September 30, 2030.
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