The favorite was thwarted

Rumors about Jäger’s potential move had been circulating for weeks—as the “Krone” also reported. Now he has won the internal SPÖ contest against Silvia Angelo. Angelo is a member of the ÖBB Infrastructure Executive Board; she has repeatedly been mentioned as a potential SPÖ minister and was long considered the favorite for the position. However, Brigitte Ederer, Chair of the Supervisory Board of ÖBB-Holding AG, ultimately switched her support to Jäger. He is said to have scored points with his management experience; although money was not officially discussed yesterday, he will likely earn less. In terms of political influence, however, the position was still lucrative.