“Reconciliatory conversation” in the spring of 2023

By the time she moved to the European Court of Human Rights, at the latest, the relationship had become “frosty”: “I have to say that in the interest of truth. May he rest in peace.” Even when she took office as State Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior under Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), Pilnacek had merely commented that it was “courageous.” In the spring of 2023, there was finally a meeting with the section chief—who was still suspended at the time—during which they had a frank discussion: “After his death, I thought to myself, thank God we still had that meeting, because it was a conciliatory conversation.”