"He was not amused"
Edtstadler: Relationship with Pilnacek Long “Frosty”
The second witness to testify on Thursday was the current governor of Salzburg, Karoline Edtstadler. The ÖVP politician had frequent professional contact with former section chief Christian Pilnacek, who died in 2023—though not always positive, as she emphasized right at the outset.
As a lawyer, Karoline Edtstadler dealt with Christian Pilnacek for many years; they first met in person back in 2011 at a conference in the Palace of Justice. He subsequently invited her to the Ministry of Justice because, according to Edtstadler, they were looking for judges for the Criminal Law Section at the time. Shortly thereafter, she took up her post there. She noted that he apparently took it personally when she moved to the office of Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter a few years later: “He was not amused.”
“Reconciliatory conversation” in the spring of 2023
By the time she moved to the European Court of Human Rights, at the latest, the relationship had become “frosty”: “I have to say that in the interest of truth. May he rest in peace.” Even when she took office as State Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior under Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), Pilnacek had merely commented that it was “courageous.” In the spring of 2023, there was finally a meeting with the section chief—who was still suspended at the time—during which they had a frank discussion: “After his death, I thought to myself, thank God we still had that meeting, because it was a conciliatory conversation.”
After that, the former minister was significantly less forthcoming, especially regarding emails sent to her private account by Pilnacek concerning the draft ban on quoting from court records: “I learned from the media that Christian Pilnacek had sent me emails to my private address. I then found two emails.” But, according to Edtstadler, she never asked him to serve as a consultant: “Anyone who knew him knows that he liked to speak out on topics that were on his mind,” Edtstadler told SPÖ Representative Muna Duzdar.
Anyone who knew him knows that Christian Pilnacek also spoke out, even unsolicited, on topics that were on his mind.
Karoline Edtstadler zu den E-Mails, die Pilnacek an sie schickte.
Did Edtstadler ghost Pilnacek?
Green Party Representative Agnes Sirkka Prammer wants to know whether she ghosted him. Chairman Walter Rosenkranz insists that “the official language of the Republic of Austria is still German.” Edtstadler translates, and Prammer notes that Rosenkranz’s lack of understanding of the vowel is likely “more of an age-related issue than a language issue,” which causes amusement throughout the hall. Rosenkranz then, smiling, rejects the notion of “age discrimination”; Edtstadler subsequently answers the question by saying that she “probably just didn’t see the emails.”
Edtstadler also declined to comment specifically on her communication with Michael Takacs: “It’s no secret that he was my deputy chief of staff.” She said she could no longer recall today whether, when, or how she had discussed Pilnacek’s death with the Federal Police Director.
She learned of the senior official’s death shortly after his body was found in Rossatz: “I was stunned. It was on a scale similar to that of Princess Diana’s death.” Of course, the subject had come up time and again—“it’s in people’s nature to talk about such things”—but she no longer recalls the specific details of those conversations, Edtstadler said in response to a question from the FPÖ. In any case, the status of the investigation was not a topic of discussion. In general, of course, the topic was discussed, partly due to media coverage.
She has “no knowledge” of any support provided by the head of the Justice Section—in this specific case, for the ÖVP—regarding draft legislation, parliamentary inquiries, or similar matters, nor of any support or advice provided during the coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and the Greens in 2020. In this regard, she also informed NEOS parliamentary group leader Sophie Wotschke that, in her view, this was outside the scope of the investigation anyway—a point that Chairman Walter Rosenkranz then clarified, however, since the matter at hand concerned motives. As for Pilnacek’s other contacts, the former minister claims to have been unaware of them as well.
Christian Pilnacek was one of the most brilliant lawyers this country has ever seen. Many valued his advice—not just the ÖVP.
Edtstadler zu Pilnaceks mutmaßliche Beratertätigkeiten
She said she had only learned from the newspaper that the former top official had been in contact with Sebastian Kurz: “If you ask me, Christian Pilnacek was one of the most brilliant lawyers this country has ever seen. I also know that many valued his advice, but not just the ÖVP.”
The hearing days on Tuesday and Thursday of this week are already part of the investigative committee, which was extended by the FPÖ. The hearings will resume as scheduled on December 17, when former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is scheduled to testify, and on December 18. Reserve days are still scheduled for January.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.