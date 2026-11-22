Marquez took no risks

Marquez got off to a good start but was then pushed back to ninth place. However, this was clearly a racing tactic on the part of the Spaniard, who simply didn’t want to take any more risks. “This victory is for you,” a completely ecstatic Marquez shouted toward the crowd. Marquez had already been on course for the world championship title in Saturday’s sprint race, but then crashed while running in third place as rain set in, just about six kilometers from the finish.