Historic Success
Record World Champion! Márquez Claims His Eighth Title
Motorcycle superstar Marc Marquez won his eighth MotoGP World Championship title on Sunday. The 33-year-old Spaniard, who had postponed the decision the day before in the sprint race after a crash, finished eighth in “safety mode” at Portimão. Regardless of how his competitors fared, a top-9 finish was enough for the Ducati rider to clinch the title. Marco Bezzecchi, who had won the sprint, also won the Grand Prix ahead of his Aprilia teammates Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez.
At the celebration afterward, the organizers came up with some creative ideas: First, Marquez watched key moments from his career on a giant screen; then, in front of that screen, he walked up a staircase, accompanied by the shadow of a goat (short for “greatest of all time”). Through a door that was initially hidden from view, Giacomo Agostini then emerged with a golden world champion helmet for Marquez. The two motorsport legends are now tied with eight premier-class titles each.
The result:
Marquez took no risks
Marquez got off to a good start but was then pushed back to ninth place. However, this was clearly a racing tactic on the part of the Spaniard, who simply didn’t want to take any more risks. “This victory is for you,” a completely ecstatic Marquez shouted toward the crowd. Marquez had already been on course for the world championship title in Saturday’s sprint race, but then crashed while running in third place as rain set in, just about six kilometers from the finish.
Marquez had already won a title in the 125cc class (now Moto3) in 2010 and in the Moto2 category in 2012, bringing his total to ten world championship titles. Marquez tied record-holder Agostini in the premier class, though Agostini has actually won a total of 15 titles. Marquez has now left another motorcycle legend, Valentino Rossi (7 titles), behind him.
Brad Binder was the top KTM rider on Sunday, finishing seventh. Pedro Acosta, who will be riding on the same team as Marc Marquez next year, crashed as early as the fourth lap.
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