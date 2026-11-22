Woman Severely Beaten
Ex-husband grabs young son and flees the apartment!
Dramatic scenes unfolded on Saturday evening in Vienna’s Ottakring district: After a 30-year-old man broke into his ex-wife’s apartment, he beat her nearly unconscious. The suspect then grabbed his toddler son and fled the apartment!
Around 6:45 p.m., what appeared to be a violent outburst occurred in the apartment of the 28-year-old mother of two. The suspect, a 30-year-old Austrian man, beat his ex-wife so violently that she nearly lost consciousness. At the time, the couple’s two young children were in the apartment.
28-Year-Old Woman Admitted to the Hospital
After the alleged attacker let up on his victim, he grabbed his son and ran out of the apartment with him. He left his second child, a two-year-old, behind. Shortly afterward, the 28-year-old managed to alert the police. She had suffered facial injuries and was bleeding. The woman was treated by emergency medical services and subsequently taken to the hospital.
The officers immediately located the alleged perpetrator’s address and arrived there shortly afterward. The 30-year-old suspect was indeed in the apartment, as was his young son, who had remained unharmed.
Investigation into child abduction
The 30-year-old was taken into custody. In addition, a restraining order prohibiting him from entering the premises or approaching the victim, as well as a weapons ban, were issued against him. “He is also being investigated for child abduction,” police spokeswoman Julia Schick told the “Krone.” The suspect was taken to the correctional facility.
Get help!
The Vienna Police is the point of contact for people who witness violence or are victims of violence themselves. The police emergency hotline can be reached at any time by dialing 133. The Crime Prevention Division of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office also offers personal counseling via the hotline at 0800 216346
Other points of contact:
- Women’s Helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Victim Emergency Hotline: 0800 112 112
- Emergency Hotline of the Association of Vienna Women’s Shelters: 05 77 22
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