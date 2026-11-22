Farce Surrounding the Investigation
State Security Against Kickl! Hand Gesture with the Right Hand
Farce surrounding explosive state security investigations against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl! Following his major speech marking the 40th anniversary of “Sun King” Jörg Haider’s election as party leader, he was charged over a hand gesture with his right hand. Potential sentence: up to ten years in prison! The “Krone” knows the background.
Never again! Two words that serve as a globally recognized, central reminder of World War II and the horrors of National Socialism. Austria’s strict Prohibition Act has regulated any form of revival of Nazi ideology since 1947. Now FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has also come under scrutiny by domestic security authorities for this reason!
What happened? It’s September 12 at the Congress Hall in Innsbruck. It was, so to speak, Herbert Kickl’s political high mass. In the very place where Jörg Haider was elected party and parliamentary group leader 40 years ago, the FPÖ leader delivered his major speech titled “Honor to Whom Honor Is Due.”
Undercover agents from the State Security Service in the hall
At the ceremony themed “Onward to the Top,” undercover agents from the police intelligence service—as is often the case at major Freedom Party political events—mingle among the guests.
Then a scene with a shocking effect unfolds: As the FPÖ heavyweight rails against the government and describes the economy as a “flat board” in light of the country’s catastrophic situation, the top politician makes a corresponding hand gesture with his right hand.
Hand gesture visually resembles the Hitler salute
This is precisely what prompts the case officer at the State Office for State Security and Combating Extremism (LSE) to file a complaint for “re-engagement in Nazi activities”! The state security official’s explanation in his statement of facts: The arm or hand gesture visually resembles a “Roman salute” or, more specifically, the corresponding Nazi salute, also known as the Hitler salute.
If charged, Herbert Kickl could face up to ten years in prison—twice the normal sentence—because, according to legal jargon, he “commits the offense in a manner that makes it accessible to many people.”
Letter from the District Attorney’s Office to Herbert Christian Kickl
Now, more than two months after the “offense,” Herbert Christian Kickl received a letter from the Innsbruck District Attorney’s Office. The case has been dismissed! The exact wording of the rationale: Because, upon reasonable consideration, the behavior of the accused as described in the complaint does not, from an objective standpoint, suggest any activity in the National Socialist sense (or a criminal offense), and the initiation of a preliminary investigation is therefore —due to the absence of an element of the offense relevant to classification—is precluded by legal grounds.
The economy is a shallow pond, just like the level of this complaint. If this is the spearhead of the fight against extremism, then good night, Mr. Karner.
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
FPÖ Secretary-General Christian Hafenecker rails against the farcical investigation: “The economy is a flat board, and so is the caliber of this complaint. If that’s the spearhead of the fight against extremism, then good night, Mr. Karner. Not even the writers of ‘Kottan ermittelt’ would have come up with such gags.”
“Hand out a list of permitted hand gestures to officials”
In times of Islamist threats, state security should have better things to do “than play back Kickl’s speeches in slow motion.” The leading FPÖ politician, really getting into his stride, has a recommendation for the domestic security authorities: “Hand out a list of permitted hand gestures to officials.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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