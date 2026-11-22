Letter from the District Attorney’s Office to Herbert Christian Kickl

Now, more than two months after the “offense,” Herbert Christian Kickl received a letter from the Innsbruck District Attorney’s Office. The case has been dismissed! The exact wording of the rationale: Because, upon reasonable consideration, the behavior of the accused as described in the complaint does not, from an objective standpoint, suggest any activity in the National Socialist sense (or a criminal offense), and the initiation of a preliminary investigation is therefore —due to the absence of an element of the offense relevant to classification—is precluded by legal grounds.