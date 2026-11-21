Acquittal Causes Outrage
Mother of a Victim at the Pool: “Angry at the Law”
Following the acquittal of four Bulgarians accused of sexually harassing young girls at the Laaerbergbad in Vienna, the outraged mother of one of the victims has now spoken out. “I’m furious at the legislation,” the Vienna resident said in an interview with the “Krone.” Even ÖVP Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker is outraged: “There are judicial decisions that many people in our country simply no longer understand—and rightly so!”
The girls, who were 16 and 17 at the time, were harassed by four adult men in the wave pool and pushed underwater. “They jumped on top of us, pushed us underwater, and molested us,” the victim said. Her bra was unhooked, her pants were pulled aside, and she was penetrated with a finger. “That counts as rape,” the mother explained.
The acts cannot be attributed to any specific person
She cannot believe that the perpetrators are getting off scot-free, even though there were witnesses who testified in court. The acquittals are justified on the grounds that the acts cannot be attributed to any specific person. The men pleaded not guilty and were acquitted “on the principle of the benefit of the doubt.”
“I feel abandoned by the state. To me, this is a free pass for anyone to attack girls. The girls did nothing wrong; they just wanted to spend an afternoon at the pool.” The girls were held underwater for several minutes; they couldn’t breathe and feared for their lives.
The mother expects policymakers to amend the laws. Such group attacks are happening more and more often. It’s becoming the norm.
My daughter has completely lost any desire to go to the pool.
Mutter des Opfers
Not only is my daughter not getting justice, but the family is also left to foot the bill for legal fees amounting to several thousand euros. “My daughter has completely lost any desire to go to the pool. She’s still very traumatized; she’s much more irritable and also sadder. On top of that, we have to cover the lawyer’s fees, while the perpetrators aren’t paying a thing. I find that very questionable. It makes you wonder whether you’ll stand up for your rights again next time.”
Victim Mocked While Leaving the Courtroom
“The verdict really hit my daughter hard. And then, as we were leaving the courtroom, one of the men cheekily grinned at the girl who had to testify just the day before yesterday and blew her a kiss. That’s unbearable.”
“If they were just young boys, you could say they’re just stupid, but the oldest is 43—the same age as me. I find that sickening. These men have children of their own and were even at the pool with their families.”
Police Not Very Proactive, According to Mother; Chancellor Outraged
The police didn’t respond very proactively at the scene, the woman continues. The perpetrators could only be identified because the friends took pictures of them themselves—again, in the wave pool near other girls!
There are judicial decisions that many people in our country simply no longer understand—and rightly so. Sexual criminal law urgently needs to be tightened.
Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
Even ÖVP Chancellor Christian Stocker cannot understand the acquittal: “According to the court, a girl was harassed, molested, and sexually abused by a group of young men. She even identified two of the men. Nevertheless, they were all acquitted because the specific attribution of the acts could not be established.”
That is why sexual criminal law must be urgently tightened. “If it is established that a crime was committed, it must not go unpunished simply because it is unclear who committed which part of it,” the ÖVP leader continued.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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