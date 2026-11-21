Not only is my daughter not getting justice, but the family is also left to foot the bill for legal fees amounting to several thousand euros. “My daughter has completely lost any desire to go to the pool. She’s still very traumatized; she’s much more irritable and also sadder. On top of that, we have to cover the lawyer’s fees, while the perpetrators aren’t paying a thing. I find that very questionable. It makes you wonder whether you’ll stand up for your rights again next time.”