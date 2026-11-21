Border with Austria
Drought Now Exposes Sunken Train Station
The sharp drop in water levels in the Moldau Reservoir near the border is currently providing unusual historical insights and offering numerous exciting subjects for (amateur) photographers and historians.
The alarmingly low water level of the Bohemian lake on the border with Upper Austria is now causing more and more historical artifacts to emerge that had been hidden beneath the water’s surface for decades.
When the Vltava Valley was flooded following the construction of a dam in the 1950s, a total of twelve villages—which had been home to a predominantly German-speaking population until 1946—were submerged. In addition to houses, businesses, churches, and cemeteries, roads, bridges, and railroad lines also disappeared beneath the water.
In Oberplan (Horni Planá), the birthplace of Adalbert Stifter, there was once the Vorderstift train station. It was located two kilometers from the town center and was served by the local railway coming from Budweis (Budějovice).
As a result of the current drop in water levels, the structural remains of the old train station are now visible again for the first time. Remnants of rails and pieces of railroad ties are also currently above water. For (amateur) photographers, these finds all offer interesting photo opportunities.
Ruins of flooded houses
The situation is similar at the lower end of the 42-kilometer-long Moldau reservoir near Neuhäuseln (Nové Domky). Where people could still swim without any problems last year, the ruins of former houses that were once submerged are now visible.
Tools such as an old plow, chains, hooks, nails, and iron wheels also lie there. A broken stone fence post is another reminder of the former residents who were forced to leave.
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