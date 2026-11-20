There are already customers for 70 megawatts

The system is designed for 90 megawatts of capacity, and there are already customers lined up for 70 megawatts when it goes into operation in 2028. These include the Brothers and Sisters of Mercy and the Kreuzschwestern School. Currently, the city is looking for a residential building that can be retrofitted, and new multi-family homes are to be connected to the “air conditioning system.” “By 2040, Linz will be a climate-neutral industrial city,” promises Mayor and Linz AG Supervisory Board Chairman Dietmar Prammer. “The heat stays within the system; we cool the city without heating it—unlike conventional air conditioning systems, which blow warm air outside,” explains Erich Haider, CEO of Linz AG.