Mega Cold Tunnel
“If built above ground, this project would have brought Linz to a standstill”
At a depth of 30 meters, a drill is boring a mega tunnel through the state capital. A look inside the lifeline of the future district cooling system.
Hydraulic rams push the concrete pipes—three meters in diameter and equipped with a drill head at the front—through the Schlier. “Nothing gets in our way here—no one’s ever been down there before,” says Max Braumann, one of the heads of the tunnel-building company from Antiesenhofen, which is quietly driving the main artery for the future district cooling system 30 meters below Linz.
Three kilometers long and three meters wide
“If this project had been above ground, I never would have dared to approach the mayor with it,” smiles Josef Siligan, Executive Director of Energy at Linz AG, the company that commissioned the 100-million-euro project. That’s because the trenches for the pipelines would have been three kilometers long and three meters wide—“that would have brought Linz to a standstill.”
“The drill advances 30 meters every day”
Near Europaplatz, the Porr company has constructed an impressive shaft from which the drill is now making its way toward the harbor; once there, it will be turned around to drill all the way to Rainerstraße. It advances 30 meters every day. Five shafts will serve as access points, from which water at a temperature of five degrees flows out, cools buildings, and then flows back at about 14 degrees.
There are already customers for 70 megawatts
The system is designed for 90 megawatts of capacity, and there are already customers lined up for 70 megawatts when it goes into operation in 2028. These include the Brothers and Sisters of Mercy and the Kreuzschwestern School. Currently, the city is looking for a residential building that can be retrofitted, and new multi-family homes are to be connected to the “air conditioning system.” “By 2040, Linz will be a climate-neutral industrial city,” promises Mayor and Linz AG Supervisory Board Chairman Dietmar Prammer. “The heat stays within the system; we cool the city without heating it—unlike conventional air conditioning systems, which blow warm air outside,” explains Erich Haider, CEO of Linz AG.
An Unusual Filming Location for a Crime Drama
And Josef Siligan also has an idea for the climate tunnel: “That would make for an unusual filming location for a crime thriller. After all, the shaft comes out near the Raiffeisenkasse—maybe robbers could disappear into it.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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