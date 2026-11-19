Lived with the Sisters of Don Bosco

Even as a bishop emeritus, Ludwig Schwarz continued to serve in the Diocese of Linz until a few years ago. From 2016 until the summer of 2024—as the last Salesian of Don Bosco in Upper Austria—he lived with the Sisters of Don Bosco in Vöcklabruck, where he served as a spiritual director for the sisters and their students. As long as his health permitted, Ludwig Schwarz celebrated Mass at the Sisters of Don Bosco and in surrounding parishes and administered the sacrament of Confirmation. Visiting sick fellow priests was a matter close to his heart.