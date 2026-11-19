Mourning in the Diocese
Former Bishop of Linz Ludwig Schwarz (86) Has Died
With a sense of grief, gratitude, and hope, Manfred Scheuer, Bishop of the Diocese of Linz, and Peter Rinderer, Provincial of the Salesians of Don Bosco in Austria, announced on Thursday that Emeritus Bishop Ludwig Schwarz had passed away in Kritzendorf (Lower Austria). For ten years—from September 18, 2005, to January 17, 2016—Schwarz led the Diocese of Linz.
His episcopal motto , “Servite Domino in laetitia” (Serve the Lord with gladness, Psalm 100:2) was a guiding principle for Salesian Father Ludwig Schwarz, who was born on June 4, 1940, in Pressburg (Bratislava) as the first of nine children, and by which he lived until the very end.
Schwarz was appointed the 13th diocesan bishop of Linz by Pope Benedict XVI on July 6, 2005. On September 18, 2005, he succeeded his predecessor, Maximilian Aichern, in the office at the Cathedral of Our Lady in Linz.
His path to Upper Austria took him through several posts both in Austria and abroad. Before his time as Bishop of Linz, he held a wide variety of leadership positions within his religious order in Austria and Rome; as National Director, he led the Austrian branch of the Pontifical Mission Societies/Missio; and in 2001, he became Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Vienna.
Humor, kindness, and trust in God
Schwarz brought Don Bosco’s charisma to the episcopate: He carried out his ten-year pastoral ministry in the Diocese of Linz with joy, humor, kindness, and deep trust in God. Among the particular concerns of Bishop Ludwig Schwarz, known for his social ministry, were the hardships faced by people on the margins of society—especially, given his own life story —the situation of refugees, the Church’s youth ministry and youth education, the transmission of the faith, encounters with people in the parishes, the preservation of a free Sunday, development cooperation, and contact with the universal Church.
Jägerstätter’s Beatification and the Pope’s Visit
Arguably the most significant event during Schwarz’s tenure was the beatification of Franz Jägerstätter on October 26, 2007, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Linz. Another highlight during his ten-year tenure was Pope Benedict’s visit to Austria in September 2007, which took place under the motto “Looking to Christ.”
Another personal highlight for Bishop Schwarz was the 200th birthday of Bishop Franz Joseph Rudigier in April 2011, which was celebrated with a festive Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady in Linz and a symposium hosted by the Private Catholic Theological University in the auditorium of the Linz Seminary. Construction of the Linz Cathedral of Our Lady had begun under Bishop Rudigier; numerous religious orders had been founded; and the then-young Diocese of Linz had gained a social and pastoral identity through Bishop Rudigier during a time of upheaval.
Lived with the Sisters of Don Bosco
Even as a bishop emeritus, Ludwig Schwarz continued to serve in the Diocese of Linz until a few years ago. From 2016 until the summer of 2024—as the last Salesian of Don Bosco in Upper Austria—he lived with the Sisters of Don Bosco in Vöcklabruck, where he served as a spiritual director for the sisters and their students. As long as his health permitted, Ludwig Schwarz celebrated Mass at the Sisters of Don Bosco and in surrounding parishes and administered the sacrament of Confirmation. Visiting sick fellow priests was a matter close to his heart.
Moved to a Senior Living Center
In July 2024, at his own request, Emeritus Bishop Schwarz moved to Vienna to join his religious community, the Salesians of Don Bosco, near his family—especially his biological sister, Elisabeth Schwarz, who cared for him until the very end. Starting in the fall of 2024, he lived at the retirement home of the Brothers of Mercy in Kritzendorf (Lower Austria). He remained in contact with the Diocese of Linz primarily through companions from his time in Vöcklabruck.
Pneumonia
At the end of October, his health deteriorated rapidly due to pneumonia. He was treated for nearly three weeks at the Klosterneuburg Regional Hospital; Bishop Manfred Scheuer and Vicar General Severin Lederhilger asked for prayers for the former bishop. As his health stabilized again, Ludwig Schwarz was able to leave the hospital in mid-November and return to the senior care center in Kritzendorf. He passed away there today, Thursday, at the age of 86.
A Gift for Entertaining Others
“‘Be cheerful, do good, and let the sparrows sing.’ This famous saying by Don Bosco epitomized Bishop Ludwig’s life and work. He was a gifted storyteller and had a talent for entertaining others. His fellow Salesians liked to say, ‘Bishop Ludwig has a great deal of that joy in his heart by which one recognizes a Salesian of Don Bosco,’” said Bishop Manfred Scheuer in an initial reaction.
A Champion of Justice
Ludwig Schwarz had always advocated for greater global justice. As a person displaced from his homeland, he made a special effort to promote reconciliation between the German-speaking people of the former Czechoslovakia and the Czechs and Slovaks of today. Scheuer: “His work was characterized by a friendly disposition and cheerfulness, by sociability and hospitality, entirely in keeping with his motto: ‘Serve the Lord with joy.’”
15-minute bell ringing
The large bell of St. Mary’s Cathedral rang for 15 minutes, inviting people to pray for the deceased. As a sign of diocesan-wide mourning, church bells in Upper Austrian parishes will ring for 10 minutes at the next or following full hour. All church buildings will fly black flags.
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