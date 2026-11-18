A Historic Moment
Xi Hugs Trump at the Airport—Putin Was Picked Up
On Wednesday in Shenzhen, the heads of state and government of the major powers shook hands. When Donald Trump landed at the airport, it wasn’t just a handshake: Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the U.S. president a notably warm welcome and even hugged him. The welcome for Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, was cooler.
U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin have now arrived in Shenzhen. Red carpet, flowers, military personnel, and cheerleaders—no expense was spared for Donald Trump’s reception.
Perhaps the most unusual sight: the two men embraced, as seen in a live broadcast. Hugs during visits by heads of state or diplomatic meetings are extremely rare in China. And in this case, historic. There has never been a public hug between a U.S. president and a Chinese head of state.
It is the first time in nearly 70 years that a Chinese head of state has personally welcomed a foreign counterpart at the airport. “When I visited the United States in September of this year, President Trump and the First Lady came to the airport specifically to greet me and held a grand welcome ceremony. China is a country of courtesy and has a tradition of reciprocity,” Xi told Trump, as reported by the Xinhua News Agency.
Xi Looks Forward to “In-Depth Exchanges”
He hopes for “constructive, strategically stable” relations between the People’s Republic and the United States, Xi said upon Trump’s arrival in Shenzhen. He also said he looked forward to an “in-depth exchange of views on important issues concerning China-U.S. relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the international situation.”
Xi Embraces Trump, but Sends Only His Chief of Staff to Greet Putin
Putin’s reception in China was significantly less warm. Although he had referred to Putin as an “old friend” in the past, Xi did not personally pick up the Kremlin leader from the airport. Instead, he sent Chief of Staff Cai Qi.
Trump and Putin shake hands
Trump and Putin also kept their greeting traditional. They shook hands and exchanged a few words. Xi was also present at their first meeting. Then the APEC participants posed for a so-called “family photo.” Trump stood to Xi’s right, and Putin stood to the left of Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan.
Putin: “Meeting Will Be Extremely Useful”
On Thursday, the first-ever Russia-China-U.S. trilateral summit is scheduled to take place. Many are eagerly awaiting it. Putin had previously said that the meeting would be “extremely useful.” In light of the fragmented global economy as well as military and political risks, partnership is needed instead of isolation, Putin said at the start of the summit.
The APEC alliance comprises 21 economies, including the U.S., China, and Russia. It aims to promote free trade and economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.
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