Totschnig emphasizes legal certainty

Minister Norbert Totschnig clarifies: “With the revision of the Air Pollution Control Act, we aim to safeguard quality of life, strengthen the business climate, and simultaneously create planning certainty for important infrastructure projects.” The concerns of the business community are taken seriously, which is why the existing streamlined permitting procedures for facilities and roads will remain in place until 2030. At the same time, they are ensuring that existing air quality measures can continue with legal certainty and without interruption, even after the upcoming ruling by the European Court of Justice on the Italian state action.