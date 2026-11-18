Tense Atmosphere
Tension in the Air: FPÖ Trio Outraged Over Legislative Amendment
The FPÖ state transportation ministers from Lower Austria, Upper Austria, and Styria are joining forces to oppose the new Air Quality Act. They fear for bypasses, rail expansion, and jobs.
Udo Landbauer (Lower Austria), Günther Steinkellner (Upper Austria), and Claudia Holzer (Styria) are in agreement: The amendment to the Air Pollution Control Act (IG-L), which Environment Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) has sent out for review, must be fundamentally revised. The reform is prompted by the new EU Air Quality Directive. It mandates significantly stricter limits starting in 2030, particularly for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide.
States Fear Penalties
The three state councilors believe the draft goes too far. “Brussels dictates, Vienna tightens the rules, and the states foot the bill,” says Lower Austria’s FPÖ Deputy State Governor Landbauer. The government is “once again portraying itself as a model student,” just as it did with the goal of climate neutrality by 2040. The result will be stricter permitting procedures, higher costs, and years of delays.
The FPÖ’s Criticism
Their main point: Until now, assessments have distinguished between stationary facilities—such as factories—and transportation routes. This distinction should remain enshrined in law. Otherwise, even bypasses designed to relieve town centers of through traffic would face new hurdles. The same applies to rail expansion. Even projects already well underway might require new environmental assessments or, in the worst-case scenario, might no longer be eligible for approval. “It is unacceptable that urgently needed bypasses, road construction projects, and rail connections be delayed for years,” says Upper Austria’s Provincial Councilor for Infrastructure, Steinkellner.
Holzer, from Styria, also takes issue with the deadline for submitting comments. The fact that the states are given less than two weeks for “such a complex draft bill” is evidence of “a certain degree of ignorance on the part of the federal government.” With the planned lowering of the so-called “irrelevance criteria,” “gold-plating”—that is, implementing EU law more strictly than required—is once again being practiced.
Criteria should be retained
The three’s demands: retain the existing assessment criteria, no retroactive tightening of regulations for ongoing planning projects, sufficient transition periods, and full compensation for additional costs by the federal government. And addressing the minister: Totschnig should “finally get his ‘green-leaning’ civil service under control.”
Totschnig emphasizes legal certainty
Minister Norbert Totschnig clarifies: “With the revision of the Air Pollution Control Act, we aim to safeguard quality of life, strengthen the business climate, and simultaneously create planning certainty for important infrastructure projects.” The concerns of the business community are taken seriously, which is why the existing streamlined permitting procedures for facilities and roads will remain in place until 2030. At the same time, they are ensuring that existing air quality measures can continue with legal certainty and without interruption, even after the upcoming ruling by the European Court of Justice on the Italian state action.
“Protecting public health and economic development are not mutually exclusive. Through forward-looking air quality planning, we are ensuring that Austria can comply with the stricter European limits starting in 2030 without losing sight of economic development and necessary investments. Now it is time to quickly adopt the revised bill in the Council of Ministers and submit it to Parliament,” the minister concluded.
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