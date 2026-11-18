"In Doubt"
Girls Raped in Wave Pool: 4 Acquittals
Several men with full beards stood trial in the Lower Austria Regional Court for an assault at the Laaerbergbad in Vienna. The victims: young girls from the capital who had gone to enjoy the wave pool. At the end of the trial, the prosecutor expanded the charges: All four Bulgarians are now accused of rape. This does not change the outcome.
“I was at the pool with friends. In the wave pool, three of us were basically surrounded by the men and pushed underwater. They basically jumped on top of them, pushed them underwater, and molested them,” a young Viennese woman recounted at the Vienna Regional Court. According to the indictment, they unhooked one victim’s bra and pulled her pants aside. One teenager is said to have even been penetrated with a finger while in the pool.
There were 200 people in the pool
The girl recognizes two of the men who were involved in the encirclement in the courtroom. Three bearded men of Bulgarian nationality sit side by side in the dock, facing a 43-year-old co-defendant. They plead “not guilty.”
Gathering evidence proved challenging for the jury panel presided over by Judge Andreas Böhm. This is because there were around 200 people in the wave pool at the time of the incident. Furthermore, the men—three of whom worked for a cleaning company at the time—deny the charges: “I didn’t do anything,” they say, one after the other.
Establishing the facts proved difficult
“It was not possible to determine who did what, when, and where during the course of the investigation,” argued attorney Andreas Schweitzer, who represents the second defendant. This circumstance led to the acquittal of all four accused men on Wednesday.
“The witnesses all told the truth,” Böhm confirms, acknowledging that the assault took place. But he adds that it could not be established with a probability bordering on certainty whether the defendants were the perpetrators. The acquittals are not yet final.
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read the original article here.
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