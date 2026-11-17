From 0-2 to 3-2
96th minute! Haaland leads Norway to promotion
Norway became the last team to advance to the Nations League quarterfinals. In Tuesday’s Nordic showdown for promotion in Copenhagen, the World Cup quarterfinalist defeated Denmark 3–2 and knocked the Danes out of second place in the standings. Erling Haaland pulled Norway within 2-1 before scoring the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 96th minute.
Norway started the match with more intensity, but the Danes struck first with clinical precision. In the 11th minute, Rasmus Höjlund capitalized on a defensive lapse by the Norwegians and rolled the ball into the empty net. Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg added another goal with a header three minutes later. But a mistake by Denmark’s goalkeeper Mads Hermansen brought the Norwegians back into the game. The goalkeeper took far too long to clear the ball and had it snatched away by Martin Ödegaard; Haaland (37th minute) finished from one meter out for his 67th goal in a national team jersey.
Goal number 68 seemed inevitable in the second half. Haaland missed a few chances, but Norway’s other star player came through: Captain Ödegaard (84') kept the match exciting. Just as Denmark seemed set to hold on for the draw, the ball struck Joachim Andersen’s arm as he attempted to clear it. Haaland confidently converted the penalty.
Portugal Wins for the First Time in the Post-Ronaldo Era
Portugal had already secured a spot in the quarterfinals before the international break. In their second match since Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement, the Iberians engaged in a lively back-and-forth in Cardiff. After Bruno Fernandes (11th) opened the scoring for Portugal, Wales turned the game around with goals from David Brooks (13th) and Sorba Thomas (40th). However, Pedro Neto (43') equalized almost immediately. Substitute Carlos Forbs (70') put Portugal back on track for victory before Neto was sent off with a second yellow card (74'). This had no further impact on the result.
Hungary Must Go to the Playoffs
Only a win would have helped Hungary at the Puskas Arena. The home team, led by Dominik Szoboszlai and Rapid Vienna’s Bendeguz Bolla in the starting lineup, initially faced a compact Northern Irish defense. A counterattack then gave them the lead through Barnabas Varga (35th minute). Northern Ireland, however, did not let themselves be discouraged; they hit the post after an hour and, five minutes later, Justin Devenny scored a spectacular goal to tie the game at 1–1. Hungary’s final offensive push proved unsuccessful. The Magyars must now go to the playoffs for promotion.
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