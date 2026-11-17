Norway started the match with more intensity, but the Danes struck first with clinical precision. In the 11th minute, Rasmus Höjlund capitalized on a defensive lapse by the Norwegians and rolled the ball into the empty net. Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg added another goal with a header three minutes later. But a mistake by Denmark’s goalkeeper Mads Hermansen brought the Norwegians back into the game. The goalkeeper took far too long to clear the ball and had it snatched away by Martin Ödegaard; Haaland (37th minute) finished from one meter out for his 67th goal in a national team jersey.