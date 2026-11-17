“A slap to the back of the neck” and pulled by the ear?

“I’d never been to that mountain before,” the boy said. But with the help of passersby, he managed to find his way back. At the police station, it continued: “We went into the room. Another police officer slapped me on the back of the neck.” – “Why?” Ms. Rat asks the boy, who, in his first few months as a 14-year-old, has already spent time in pretrial detention. “Because I didn’t want to unlock my phone—there were pictures of my mother without a headscarf on it.” The officer who had abandoned him earlier then pulled him by the ear. And to top it all off, he held his shoes under water and then forced him to put them on.