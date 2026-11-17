"Abandoned on the Mountain"
Juvenile Offenders Take Police Officers to Court
It’s almost unbelievable. A gang of juveniles—all known to the authorities but too young to be held criminally responsible—accused officers from a Vienna police precinct of beating them, pulling their ears, or abandoning them in the woods. In various legal proceedings, the police officers actually ended up in court and faced the prospect of lengthy prison sentences.
Stories like these continue to fuel the debate over lowering the age of criminal responsibility. Two officers—a community police officer and a patrol officer—are facing charges in Vienna for abuse of authority and could face up to five years in prison. The charges are based on serious allegations said to have taken place in October 2025 and January 2026. The person who committed these acts was a 13-year-old boy at the time—and thus not criminally responsible—who apparently belonged to a gang of youths of the same age that is well known to authorities in that suburb.
A police officer knew the boy from various previous offenses
“It was the height of juvenile crime. At that time, boys from the 10th and 20th districts came to us to commit crimes here,” the first defendant begins. “On October 28, I ran into several boys at the station. I asked them about an incident the day before, because there had been arguments with the coach during soccer practice. Toto (name changed) said he wanted to talk to me in private. That’s why he came along to the police station.” We chatted briefly there; he showed me a photo of the group, and that was it.
“If you’re not at the police station in half an hour, I’ll break your cell phone or throw it away.”
Das soll der Polizist zu dem damals 13-Jährigen gesagt haben, nachdem er ihn ausgesetzt haben soll.
Not if the 13-year-old has his way. He describes the sequence of events completely differently: “The police officer told me to get on the bus. Then he drove me up a mountain. Near the forest, he told me to get out,” explains the now 14-year-old under oath before the judge. Then the officer took his cell phone and said, “If you’re not at the police station in half an hour, I’ll break your cell phone or throw it away.”
“A slap to the back of the neck” and pulled by the ear?
“I’d never been to that mountain before,” the boy said. But with the help of passersby, he managed to find his way back. At the police station, it continued: “We went into the room. Another police officer slapped me on the back of the neck.” – “Why?” Ms. Rat asks the boy, who, in his first few months as a 14-year-old, has already spent time in pretrial detention. “Because I didn’t want to unlock my phone—there were pictures of my mother without a headscarf on it.” The officer who had abandoned him earlier then pulled him by the ear. And to top it all off, he held his shoes under water and then forced him to put them on.
The police officer held my shoes under water and then told me to put them on and leave.
Der mittlerweile Strafmündige bleibt im Prozess bei seinen früheren Aussagen.
The boy also claims to have been struck by the first defendant during an appointment at the police station in January. However, he can no longer recall the details during the trial. “That was a long time ago. I don’t remember anymore.” Nor does he remember which ear the officer pulled in October.
Head Pressed Against the Table?
Just last week, there was a trial in the region where police officers from the same station were accused of grabbing a 13-year-old by the neck and pressing his head against a tabletop in the holding cell. In that case, the officers were acquitted, and the verdict is final.
Not guilty!
In Tuesday’s trial as well, the police officers pleaded “not guilty.” After a four-hour hearing, they were also acquitted, though the verdict is not yet final. “I don’t know why people are trying to destroy this police precinct,” said the first defendant’s attorney, expressing his bewilderment at the proceedings. He is not alone in this sentiment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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