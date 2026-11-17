12 million euros in debt
Long-established department store slides into bankruptcy with millions in debt
The Upper Austrian company Greinöcker & Willibald Warenhandels GmbH & Co. KG—which operates, for example, a department store in Vöcklamarkt—is insolvent. On Tuesday, the Wels Regional Court opened restructuring proceedings under self-administration. As part of the restructuring, 27 of the company’s 92 employees are expected to lose their jobs.
The insolvent company was founded in 1913 and operates a department store in Vöcklamarkt selling clothing, shoes, toys, home decor, and school supplies. An Intersport store is also part of the department store.
Now, the creditor protection associations Creditreform and KSV1870 are reporting on the bankruptcy. The company’s financial difficulties are said to be linked to a “challenging market environment” and the “retail sector’s reliance on functioning supply chains.” It has become apparent that, despite “extensive efforts,” a turnaround could not be achieved and “further massive changes” are necessary. Even “on the personnel side,” “changes without significant costs are only possible to a very limited extent.” Many employees have been with the company for more than 25 years, “which necessitates high severance pay provisions for the debtor.” The company has been unable to pay wages since October.
Nearly twelve million euros in debt
The two associations differ regarding the number of creditors: The KSV reports approximately 360 creditors, while Creditreform reports about 430. The KSV puts liabilities at 11.7 million euros (of which 4.9 million euros are unsecured). Assets total 8.6 million euros (of which 1.9 million euros are unencumbered). Creditors are being offered a payment rate of 30 percent of their claims, payable within two years of the restructuring plan’s approval.
A fashion store in Vöcklabruck owned by the company is to be closed. According to KSV, the company currently employs two apprentices, 27 full-time employees, and 65 part-time employees.
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