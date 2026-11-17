Now, the creditor protection associations Creditreform and KSV1870 are reporting on the bankruptcy. The company’s financial difficulties are said to be linked to a “challenging market environment” and the “retail sector’s reliance on functioning supply chains.” It has become apparent that, despite “extensive efforts,” a turnaround could not be achieved and “further massive changes” are necessary. Even “on the personnel side,” “changes without significant costs are only possible to a very limited extent.” Many employees have been with the company for more than 25 years, “which necessitates high severance pay provisions for the debtor.” The company has been unable to pay wages since October.