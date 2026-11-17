Ukraine's Success
“Flamingo” Attack: Crimea Bridge Collapses
A Ukrainian airstrike partially destroyed the Russian-built bridge to the Crimean Peninsula—a prestige project of Vladimir Putin—early Tuesday morning. Apparently, the Ukrainian military scored a hit with a “Flamingo” cruise missile.
Photos circulating online show that the arch of the road bridge and part of the roadway have collapsed. The Russian occupation authorities in Crimea merely confirmed another attack on the bridge. Vehicular traffic has been suspended. Ships were also temporarily unable to pass through the Kerch Strait, which the bridge spans. Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the peninsula’s administration appointed by Moscow, said two people were killed in the attack on Crimea.
Video Shows the Missile Approaching
Ukrainian media released a video apparently recorded by the onboard camera of a cruise missile. According to the renowned Telegram channel “Dnipro Osint,” which specializes in OSINT analysis, it shows an FP-5 cruise missile, known as “Flamingo,” moments before it struck the bridge.
Denys Shtilierman, co-founder of Firepoint, the company that manufactures the “Flamingo,” shared the video on X and dedicated it to two fallen comrades:
“Controlled in real time”
“The missile was likely guided in real time. Its appearance matches the characteristic features of the FP-5 Flamingo,” the channel reported. The strike caused a 270-meter-long bridge arch to collapse, and damage was also reported on the parallel railroad track. The “Flamingo” is a weapon produced domestically in Ukraine and has already been successfully deployed against Russian targets on multiple occasions. Most recently, a chemical plant in Volgograd was struck in September.
Second Attack This Week
This was already the second airstrike this week. Ukraine had already attacked the bridge—which is strategically important to Russia—on Sunday night and, according to footage, had also damaged it. Running parallel to the road bridge is a railroad bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the Ukrainian peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.
The Russian capital was also once again the target of Ukrainian airstrikes. According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, approximately 800 drones were fired at Moscow during the night. Of these, 321 were shot down in the immediate vicinity of the city. In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting more than 1,400 Ukrainian drones.
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