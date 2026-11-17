Thirty locations have already been closed in the past two years, and now the end is official for the Libro brand: All stores will become Pagro locations by 2029 at the latest. It wasn’t possible to keep both chains, says Thomas Marx, CEO of MTH Retail Group, the company behind the brands. “The industry has changed. Pagro was strong in the school, office, and household sectors, while Libro focused on creativity, books, and toys,” he explains. Although Libro was perceived as more “emotional,” the decision was made to expand the Pagro brand and make it “friendlier.” The product range will be expanded.