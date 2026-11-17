Is a mass closure looming?
“There will also be closures at Libro”
Two retail brands are merging into one—all stores are set to be converted by 2029. Is a mass closure looming? “There will be closures,” says Managing Director Thomas Marx. The chain isn’t the only one struggling with Austrians’ low spending appetite. The 420,000 retail employees could also suffer as a result.
Thirty locations have already been closed in the past two years, and now the end is official for the Libro brand: All stores will become Pagro locations by 2029 at the latest. It wasn’t possible to keep both chains, says Thomas Marx, CEO of MTH Retail Group, the company behind the brands. “The industry has changed. Pagro was strong in the school, office, and household sectors, while Libro focused on creativity, books, and toys,” he explains. Although Libro was perceived as more “emotional,” the decision was made to expand the Pagro brand and make it “friendlier.” The product range will be expanded.
There are currently 117 Libro stores and 157 Pagro locations. In 2025/26, the MTH Retail Group reported a 5 percent decline in revenue and a loss of approximately nine million euros. “We’ve revamped our IT systems and our online store, and we’re investing heavily in renovating the stores,” explains Marx. The goal is to convert 25 Libro stores into Pagro stores by the end of the year, with 75 more to follow in 2027.
Eighty percent of Austrians will be able to reach a Pagro within 15 minutes. But there will also be closures at Libro.
Thomas Marx, Geschäftsführer MTH Retail Group
Not all stores will be able to survive. “There will also be closures at Libro,” Marx announces. Which stores these will be is currently under evaluation. “There are regions where a location makes little economic sense. We’ll optimize the store network in those areas.” If business “goes well” in the fall, Marx says, it will “not affect as many locations as people might think.”
Retail Market Remains Weak
It’s not just Pagro and Libro that are struggling; the rest of the Austrian retail sector is also “treading water,” according to the Austrian Retail Association. According to a Wifo study, sales grew by only 0.3 percent in the first three quarters. “That is, in effect, stagnation,” says Managing Director Rainer Will. Only the food sector saw real growth of 1.3 percent. “As long as households remain cautious about major purchases, the industry will find it difficult to break out of this slump in consumer spending.”
Employees Want a “Better Offer”
In the collective bargaining negotiations, the two sides’ positions remain far apart: employees want a 3.8 percent increase, while employers are offering 2.1 percent. “We expect an improved offer,” says union representative Linda Keizer (GPA) ahead of the third round. Negotiations will resume on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
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