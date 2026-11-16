Nations League
LIVE: Another spectacular goal! Germany extends its lead
On Monday, Germany celebrated a decisive 5-0 victory over archrival the Netherlands in the Nations League, thereby qualifying for the quarterfinals as group winners.
Derry Scherhant (41'), Florian Wirtz (60', 71'), Nico Schlotterbeck (65th) and Brajan Gruda (78th) put on a 5-0 show against the Netherlands in the prestigious showdown in Berlin; the Dutch have also advanced. Spain, France, England, Belgium, and Portugal had already qualified for the knockout stage.
From the opening whistle at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, the German national team made it clear that they were not willing to let a loss cost them a spot in the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, they nearly conceded two goals on counterattacks. First, Crysencio Summerville slipped while in a prime position as he attempted a shot (19'), then Donyell Malen failed to direct a close-range header on target (25').
Germany came close to scoring for the first time when Scherhant’s thunderous shot hit the outside post (32'), and less than ten minutes later, the 24-year-old celebrated wildly after firing a shot into the top right corner for his first goal in his fourth international match (41').
Germany plays with abandon
After the break, the Freiburg player nearly added to his tally in his hometown of Berlin, but his shot went just wide (46th minute). The Oranje made two more dangerous forays into the German penalty area, but Denzel Dumfries headed over the goal (48th minute) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen was on hand to stop a shot by Cody Gakpo (57th minute).
Around the hour mark, the match finally swung in favor of the home team. Wirtz, with a magnificent strike from the edge of the penalty area, and Schlotterbeck, with a header off a free kick, sealed the victory. Wirtz and Gruda capped off the 50th edition of the classic with the biggest win since 1959.
Greece’s 1-0 home win over relegated Serbia thus became a footnote. Giorgos Masouras’ goal (69th minute) was of no help to the Southern Europeans. Although they finished Group 3 of League A tied on points with Germany and the Netherlands, they had a worse goal difference in head-to-head play against their two rivals.
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