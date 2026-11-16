Ralf Rangnick: “He would have started the game!”

ÖFB Team Faces Challenges in First Leg Against Israel

The first match against Israel ended in a 3-1 victory in Linz at the end of September, though Austria struggled for much of the game. Although the ÖFB team played with a man advantage for over half an hour, the score remained 1-1 until the 90th minute. “Israel has a team that constantly looks for creative solutions and will likely play with a back five. It will be crucial for us to have enough verticality and runs into space,” said Rangnick. The Israelis are in last place with three points from five matches, but a win could still lift them to third place and help them avoid the relegation playoff.