Another ÖFB Absence
Ralf Rangnick: “He would have started the game!”
The personnel situation on the ÖFB team continues to worsen following the departure of Rapid Vienna player Yusuf Demir. “He would have started against Israel,” reveals head coach Ralf Rangnick.
To wrap up the year, Austria’s national team faces a competitive match with a friendly-like atmosphere on Tuesday (8:45 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker). Even before their final Nations League match against Israel in Debrecen, the ÖFB squad has already secured first place in the group and promotion to League A, giving head coach Ralf Rangnick the opportunity to experiment. The German coach announced several changes compared to Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ireland in Linz.
“We want to give one or two players the chance to prove themselves,” the German explained, emphasizing: “We’ll make sure everyone plays in their best possible position. Only then will it be a real opportunity for the player in question.”
’sLong Injury ListNot only because of the rotation, but also due to the long injury list, the ÖFB team taking the field in Debrecen will feature a lineup that we’re unlikely to see again in this configuration. Aside from Marcel Sabitzer, who is sitting out, eleven other players are unavailable due to injuries; most recently, Yusuf Demir was ruled out on Monday.
According to Rangnick, the Rapid Vienna pro suffered a bruised knee in training. “He would have started against Israel,” the head coach said.
Will the ÖFB remain undefeated?
Despite the massive shortage of players, Rangnick is aiming for a victory. “I’m glad that we were able to secure first place in the group even before the last game. But that doesn’t mean we’re taking this game any less seriously. We want to remain undefeated on Tuesday as well and pick up three points,” said the 68-year-old.
It’s “not a given that, so soon after the World Cup and with so many players out, we’re undefeated and have clinched first place early,” Rangnick explained. The team’s performance in training has been “really good.” “We had really good energy during the two training camps in the fall, and now we want to finish the Nations League undefeated.”
The last international match of the year will take place under unusual circumstances. Since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, Israel has been prohibited from hosting home games in its own country and therefore regularly relocates to Debrecen in eastern Hungary. The Nagyerdei Stadium there holds about 20,000 people, but on Tuesday it will be filled with just a few hundred fans at most. More than half of them will be rooting for the Austrians. “It’s always nicer to play in front of a big crowd, but what matters is what happens on the field,” said Rangnick.
ÖFB Team Faces Challenges in First Leg Against Israel
The first match against Israel ended in a 3-1 victory in Linz at the end of September, though Austria struggled for much of the game. Although the ÖFB team played with a man advantage for over half an hour, the score remained 1-1 until the 90th minute. “Israel has a team that constantly looks for creative solutions and will likely play with a back five. It will be crucial for us to have enough verticality and runs into space,” said Rangnick. The Israelis are in last place with three points from five matches, but a win could still lift them to third place and help them avoid the relegation playoff.
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