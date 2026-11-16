“I didn’t want to kill or hurt anyone”

“If you want to kill someone in a car accident, you don’t drive a 70 PS Skoda uphill on Haselgraben at just 85 km/h, when the speed limit is 100,” emphasizes his defense attorney, Manfred Arthofer. He appeals to the jury to read through the case file very carefully. His client wasn’t depressed at the time, Arthofer explains, but only later, because he had people’s deaths on his conscience and couldn’t cope with it. Artheim: “Please find out the truth—the fate of a young person is at stake.”