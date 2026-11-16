Murder Trial
“I didn’t want to kill or hurt anyone”
A 24-year-old man from the Mühlviertel region is accused of intentionally ramming an oncoming car in October 2024 because he wanted to commit suicide that way. A 58-year-old man from Linz died in the accident; his daughter survived but was seriously injured. The driver is standing trial at the Linz Regional Court on charges of murder and attempted murder. However, he denies any intent to kill.
A thin, pale man in a blue suit takes his seat in the defendant’s dock in the jury courtroom of the Linz Regional Court on Monday morning. The prosecutor charges him with “murder and attempted murder.” The 24-year-old man from the Mühlviertel region is alleged to have abruptly steered his car into oncoming traffic on the B 126 in Haselgraben near Kirchschlag on October 21, 2024, with suicidal intent, while knowingly accepting that people would lose their lives.
His car crashed into the vehicle of a 58-year-old man from Linz who was driving downhill; the man unfortunately died in the hospital after being extricated from the wreckage. His daughter (34) survived but was seriously injured. “Every driver’s worst nightmare,” the prosecutor said in his closing argument.
Initial Verdict of Negligent Homicide
Initially, the charge was negligent homicide, after the 24-year-old—who was only slightly injured—stated shortly after the crash that he could rule out microsleep as the reason for his lane change. In April 2025, he was therefore convicted by the Urfahr District Court.
However, after being admitted to the Neuromed Campus Linz on August 30, 2025, for self-harm, the young man reportedly suddenly told doctors that he had intentionally rammed the oncoming car and was prepared to accept that someone would die.
Fed up with life
“He told me that he didn’t care about the consequences,” confirms psychiatrist Adelheid Kastner, who was called as a witness and had been asked in 2025 to take a closer look at the patient—who had remained in the hospital for several weeks until October 31—due to his bizarre statements. “At the time, he was very fed up with the demands life was placing on him.”
As a result, the district attorney’s office launched a murder investigation, and the 24-year-old was placed in pretrial detention due to the risk of him committing further crimes.
Personality Disorder
A psychiatric evaluation found that he was of sound mind at the time of the accident. However, he is said to suffer from a narcissistic, sadistic, and schizophrenic personality disorder. “There is a risk that he will commit such a crime again,” the prosecutor emphasized, requesting that he be committed to a forensic-therapeutic center.
The defendant pleaded partially guilty before the jury court. “I can’t remember the accident exactly, but I didn’t want to kill or hurt anyone.” He attributed the cause of the accident to fatigue.
“I was talking nonsense”
Why, then, did he speak in the past of an intentional collision? “I was talking nonsense; I was confused and desperate, wanting to get help and be taken seriously.”
“If you want to kill someone in a car accident, you don’t drive a 70 PS Skoda uphill on Haselgraben at just 85 km/h, when the speed limit is 100,” emphasizes his defense attorney, Manfred Arthofer. He appeals to the jury to read through the case file very carefully. His client wasn’t depressed at the time, Arthofer explains, but only later, because he had people’s deaths on his conscience and couldn’t cope with it. Artheim: “Please find out the truth—the fate of a young person is at stake.”
A verdict is expected this evening
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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