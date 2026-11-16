Contest
15 Years of WellCard – 15 Chances to Win!
15 years of relaxation, enjoyment, and unforgettable moments of well-being! Austria’s popular wellness gift card, the WellCard, is celebrating its 15th anniversary—and to mark this special occasion, we’re hosting an exciting giveaway! To celebrate the anniversary, WellCard is giving away 15 wellness credits, each worth 100 euros. Enter now and secure your chance at a well-deserved break!
One card—countless wellness options
Whether it’s a relaxing day at a thermal spa, soothing hours at a day spa, or a restful getaway at a wellness hotel, with the WellCard you can enjoy wellness exactly as you wish. The benefits of the WellCard at a glance:
- Over 800 top partners: A huge selection of thermal spas, day spas, and wellness hotels.
- Wellness in 12 countries: Discover dreamlike wellness destinations in Austria and beyond.
- Flexible redemption: Decide for yourself when and where you’d like to enjoy your wellness credit.
- The perfect gift for Christmas or simply as a small token of appreciation—with the WellCard, you’re giving the gift of relaxation, indulgence, and shared moments of happiness.
15 Years of Wellness Joy—It’s Time to Celebrate!
Since 2011, the WellCard has been delighting people who want to treat themselves or their loved ones to something special. To mark this anniversary, WellCard is saying “thank you” and giving away 15 × 100-euro WellCard credits with a total value of 1,500 euros!
It’s that easy to win!
With a little luck, you’ll be among the winners and can redeem your WellCard credit at one of our many top partners for your own personal wellness getaway. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of November 30 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered in the drawing!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Reisezeit” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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