“It hurts that he doesn’t recognize me as his mom!”

Dear readers!

If you’d like to help Daniela, please donate to our “Krone” special account at Hypo Oberösterreich, using the reference “Wheelchair ”:

IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002;

BIC: OBLAAT2L

If you’re donating via online banking, please make sure the account name “Verein Krone-Leser helfen” is listed.

Donors may choose to have their names published in our newspaper. If you wish to remain anonymous, please indicate this separately in the “Purpose” field. Donations are tax-deductible!