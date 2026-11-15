“Julian loved table tennis right up until the end”

“At first we thought he just had sore muscles.”

Julian, who wanted to be a professional player and, as a backup plan, a chef, was training with the national team at the Olympic training center in Carinthia in early September. When he came home, he grabbed his lower back and said, “Dad, it hurts back there.” – “At first, we thought he had a Ziagal—that is, sore muscles—from training. I rubbed ointment on him, stretched him out, and massaged him,” his dad recalls. But shortly afterward, the universally beloved middle school student began experiencing numbness in his toe. An MRI—for which the family had to wait two weeks—then revealed the devastating diagnosis: osteosarcoma, or bone cancer.