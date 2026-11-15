Drama Involving an 11-Year-Old
“Julian loved table tennis right up until the end”
He was ranked number one in Europe and number two in the world in the U11 division. But suddenly, the talented youngster from Salzburg was diagnosed with a rapidly growing tumor. At just eleven years old, the boy with a bright future ahead of him passed away.
Julian Luginger was actually supposed to compete in the U13 European Table Tennis Championships in Turkey this weekend. But for reasons unknown, fate had other plans for the lovable and down-to-earth boy from Bürmoos in Salzburg. “Julian was very empathetic and always had an open ear for everyone,” says his mother, Claudia Luginger.
And he possessed extraordinary talent. After two World Tour victories in table tennis, Julian was the number one in Europe and number two in the world in his age group. The 11-year-old racked up state championship titles all the way up to the U15 level, was a five-time Austrian children’s champion—and had long been a rising star on the scene.
“Julian had this incredible gift,” says his father, Ernst Bernthaler, “he could concentrate extremely well. He read his opponent’s game and, as a result, always did exactly the right thing—even though he trained less than others.” The former Bundesliga player served as his son’s coach and supporter. He accompanied his son to tournaments both at home and abroad. “Through his sport, Julian had friends all over the world—even in China,” his mother recounts.
Julian was a fighter—through and through. He fought very bravely until the very end, without ever losing hope.
Claudia Luginger, Mutter von Julian
Bild: Privat
The fact that everything changed from one moment to the next is still almost incomprehensible to everyone who knew this cheerful and sociable child.
“At first we thought he just had sore muscles.”
Julian, who wanted to be a professional player and, as a backup plan, a chef, was training with the national team at the Olympic training center in Carinthia in early September. When he came home, he grabbed his lower back and said, “Dad, it hurts back there.” – “At first, we thought he had a Ziagal—that is, sore muscles—from training. I rubbed ointment on him, stretched him out, and massaged him,” his dad recalls. But shortly afterward, the universally beloved middle school student began experiencing numbness in his toe. An MRI—for which the family had to wait two weeks—then revealed the devastating diagnosis: osteosarcoma, or bone cancer.
Parents Express Their Gratitude to the Hospital Staff
The next day, Julian was admitted to the Salzburg State Hospital. He brought along a small ping-pong table, which he set up in his hospital room. When chemotherapy began, the brave young boy said to his mother, “Mom, we’ll get through this!”
Dad Ernst quit his job at a sports retail store so he could be with his son: “Julian fought so hard, but he didn’t stand a chance. The cancer had spread. The tumor exploded in just five weeks. It’s a disaster.”
Unfortunately, he didn’t stand a chance. The tumor exploded in just five weeks. It’s a catastrophe.
Ernst Bernthaler, Vater von Julian
Bild: Privat
The parents would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the pediatric oncology department at the Salzburg Regional Hospital: “They really tried everything possible and went above and beyond. Julian was in very good hands there,” they say. On October 30, at the age of just eleven, Julian Luginger passed away there in the presence of his mom Claudia, his dad, and his older sister.
His great passion—sports—stayed with him until the very end. “He was interested in everything and was also really good at skiing and soccer,” his mom says. “Even the night before he died, he was watching games from the tournament in Montpellier on his tablet. And then he told me all the results. I wasn’t even interested in that anymore at that point,” Julian’s dad breaks down in tears. “But he loved table tennis so much right up until the end!”
Unfortunately, his son’s greatest wish will never come true: “Julian always dreamed that we’d build our own table tennis hall.”
A Moving Farewell with Many Friends
Now none of that matters anymore. Last weekend, his parents laid their beloved son to rest in Bürmoos amid an outpouring of sympathy.
Call for Donations
- Friends of the family are collecting donations for the bereaved. Would you like to help, too?
- AT87 2011 1501 1766 4300. Ernst Bernthaler. Reference: “Donation for Julian”
Table tennis association president Hubert Dobrounig also shared some touching words at the memorial service: “What Julian achieved in his short life is impressive. But today, the focus is not on his titles and medals. Today we say goodbye to a lovable young boy who still had his whole life ahead of him.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.