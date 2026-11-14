LIVE: Will the Austrian national team clinch the group title against Ireland?

Winning the Nations League group would pay off

Should Austria indeed secure a decisive victory over Ireland, it would return to the top tier of the Nations League for the first time since 2022 in the next edition in the fall of 2028. In this context, the financial aspect is not to be overlooked: Winning the group is worth 1.5 million euros; the appearance bonus for League A is 2.25 million euros—750,000 euros higher than that for League B. Added to this are higher ticket revenues due to the more high-profile opponents.