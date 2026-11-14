Hungarian: Orbán’s Party “No Longer Exists”

What the former minister is accused of

The cash found in various currencies, totaling 17.7 million euros, is attributed to former Development Minister Miklós Seszták. He is alleged to have accepted bribes from state-owned transportation companies in connection with the purchase of used buses and a property at inflated prices. The politician, who is under suspicion of corruption and is currently in pretrial detention, denies the allegations. His attorney also emphasized to the Telex news portal on Saturday that the authorities had by no means claimed that the seized money belonged to his client. Several suspects are involved in the case.