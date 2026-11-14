Microsoft Didn’t Notice Its Own Error at First

There is no evidence of malicious activity, the report added. The problems began on Thursday evening and developed into one of the longest outages in the company’s history. Hundreds of millions of users worldwide were affected, including both individuals and businesses. For individual users, it took a little less time before they could use services like Teams and Copilot again. Early Saturday morning, the company finally announced that Outlook, Teams, and Copilot were all back up and running.