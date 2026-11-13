Victory in the Play-Ins
Impressive! Austria’s women’s team stays in the World Championship’s top division
Austria’s women’s ice hockey team will continue to play in the top division. In Friday’s relegation playoff in Herning, the newly promoted team defeated Japan 2–1 in overtime (0–0, 1–0, 0–1; 1–0). Captain Anna Meixner scored the decisive goal on a power play 70 seconds into overtime. The Salzburg native had already given Austria the lead earlier in the game (21st minute). Japan tied the game about ten minutes before the end of regulation time.
In a matchup between two teams that had yet to win a game, the Austrians were kept fully occupied defensively from the start. The Japanese, who have been playing in Group A since 2019, fired the first shots on goal, were more agile on the ice, and also earned the first power play. Goaltender Selma Luggin once again delivered a strong performance and had luck on her side when a shot hit the post.
Meixner Scores, Luggin Again the Backbone
The first period, however, ended with a penalty for Japan. Austria immediately established control on the power play after the break, and Meixner converted with a “one-timer” 36 seconds in to make it 1-0. The captain, who plays for Brynäs IF in Sweden, had another good chance to make it 2–0. But Japan fought back midway through the period. Luggin found herself in the thick of the action more often than she would have liked.
Austria was on track until the 51st minute, when Japan deservedly tied the game. Akane Shiga deflected the puck into the Austrian net. Luggin was beaten for the first time on the 24th shot on her goal. Austria wavered. With a minute and a half left in regulation, a Japanese player was sent off the ice. Right at the start of overtime, another Japanese player was sent to the penalty box. With a 5-on-4 advantage, Meixner took another shot; with a bit of luck, the puck dropped into the net.
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