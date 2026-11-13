Impressive! Austria’s women’s team stays in the World Championship’s top division

Austria was on track until the 51st minute, when Japan deservedly tied the game. Akane Shiga deflected the puck into the Austrian net. Luggin was beaten for the first time on the 24th shot on her goal. Austria wavered. With a minute and a half left in regulation, a Japanese player was sent off the ice. Right at the start of overtime, another Japanese player was sent to the penalty box. With a 5-on-4 advantage, Meixner took another shot; with a bit of luck, the puck dropped into the net.