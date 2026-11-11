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Friends protested

Mother and Son Back Home After Detention

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11.11.2026 17:30
The father was baptized just recently in the presence of his family
The father was baptized just recently in the presence of his family(Bild: Liane Watzinger, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Constantin Handl
Von Constantin Handl

An Iraqi mother and her eldest son had already been released from deportation detention on Tuesday—as reported by the “Krone.” Today, Wednesday, the two returned to their new home. The family of five was scheduled to be deported, but local residents opposed the decision.

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Great joy in Katsdorf: The 33-year-old mother, who had already been in detention in Vienna with her son (11), returned with her child to the asylum shelter in Katsdorf on Wednesday. Just in time for St. Martin’s Day, both had arrived back in the late afternoon, as the Upper Austrian “Krone” learned from their advocates. The father and the two younger children (ages 5 and 3) remain in hiding. 

No Right to Stay
However, it is by no means certain that the family of five will be allowed to stay in Austria. The 40-year-old father remains in hiding with his younger son (5) and his 3-year-old daughter. On Thursday, the family plans to file a new asylum application—their third and final one.

A Model of Integration
The news that the family of five was to be deported caused an uproar and great uncertainty in the town; after all, they were all active in various clubs and widely liked. The family had hardly ever missed a church service and was always welcome at parish and community events, as well as at the soccer club. Thanks to his excellent language skills, the oldest son quickly integrated into the team; the mother, after taking courses she paid for herself, is preparing for the B1 German exam and does not wear a headscarf.

There is hope
Although the situation remains uncertain, the family can be sure of strong support from those around them—and the hope for a positive decision lives on.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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