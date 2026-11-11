Mother and Son Back Home After Detention

A Model of Integration

The news that the family of five was to be deported caused an uproar and great uncertainty in the town; after all, they were all active in various clubs and widely liked. The family had hardly ever missed a church service and was always welcome at parish and community events, as well as at the soccer club. Thanks to his excellent language skills, the oldest son quickly integrated into the team; the mother, after taking courses she paid for herself, is preparing for the B1 German exam and does not wear a headscarf.