There’s a gold rush atmosphere in this industry

Already, 44,000 households have small storage systems

For the expert, this is a positive development: “This makes it possible to provide energy more cheaply at certain times, and under normal circumstances, a battery storage system also relieves the strain on the power grid”—because instead of feeding excess PV electricity into the already overloaded grid at midday, it can be temporarily stored. For this reason, the demand for storage systems is high: “We’ve calculated that Upper Austria will need an area equivalent to about 140 soccer fields filled with large-scale battery storage systems by 2040 to relieve the strain on the power grid,” says Tichler.