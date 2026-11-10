Community Fights Against Family’s Deportation

Classmates Deeply Affected

Mayor Wolfgang Greil (ÖVP) confirms the supporters’ claims and adds: “I received a letter today from the school class in which they describe how they felt when their friend and classmate was taken from school,” said the mayor. Students, parents, and teachers are unsettled and hope that the family will be allowed to stay. This is because, following the denial of his asylum application, the boy was placed in detention on Monday, traveled to Vienna with his mother, and was scheduled to board a flight today. Of course, this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the asylum authorities, not the municipality.